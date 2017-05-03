Europa League - Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Celta Vigo20:05Man Utd
Venue: Balaídos

Celta Vigo v Manchester United

Media playback is not supported on this device

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to 'close trophy circle'

Europa League semi-final first leg

Venue:
Estadio de Balaidos
Date:
Thursday 4 May
Kick-off:
20:05 BST
Coverage:
BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live at 19:00

Manchester United have been boosted by the return of several injured players on the eve of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo.

Defender Eric Bailly trained on Wednesday despite limping out of Sunday's draw with Swansea City.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones took part having missed nine games with a knee injury and broken toe respectively.

Midfielder Paul Pogba returns from muscle fatigue, while Juan Mata could start after undergoing groin surgery.

Manager Jose Mourinho faced the prospect of fielding midfielder Michael Carrick or 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe in central defence at Celta's Estadio de Balaidos, but either Jones or Smalling will now likely feature alongside Bailly.

However, Mourinho has confirmed left-back Luke Shaw will not play again this season due to a foot ligament injury.

United are bidding to win the Europa League for the first time and guarantee a place in next season's Champions League in the process.

"I know that it is the only competition that Manchester United as a club have never won and it would be great to close the circle and say, 'We are a club that won every single competition in the football world'," said Mourinho.

"It depends on the way we analyse the situation tomorrow after the match, but if we have to rest players next weekend, we are going to do that."

Pogba
Paul Pogba has been suffering with muscle fatigue

Celta have 'a strong identity'

This will be their first meeting with Celta, who sit 11th in La Liga and have lost their last three matches.

Mourinho's side, by contrast, are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions.

"It's a difficult game for us," said Mourinho.

"Because of their situation in La Liga, a comfortable situation, they managed to think just about the Europa League, to rest players, to be in the maximum condition."

Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Berizzo said his side need to be "faithful to who they are" if they are to overcome United across the two legs.

"My team has a strong identity and the players believe in it," said the former Argentina defender.

"The identity is about a lot of possession, a lot of pressure and a desire to win the ball back quickly when we lose it."

The second leg is on 11 May at Old Trafford. The winners meet Ajax or Lyon at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday, 24 May.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Thursday 4th May 2017

    View all Europa League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Fenerbahçe641186213
    2Man Utd6402124812
    3Feyenoord621337-47
    4Zorya Luhansk602428-62

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Apoel Nic640286212
    2Olympiakos62227618
    3BSC Young Boys62227438
    4FC Astana6123511-65

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Saint-Étienne633085312
    2Anderlecht6321168811
    3Mainz 056231810-29
    4FK Qabala6006514-90

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Zenit St P6501178915
    2AZ Alkmaar6222610-48
    3Maccabi Tel-Aviv621379-27
    4Dundalk611458-34

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Roma6330167912
    2Astra Giurgiu6222710-38
    3Viktoria Plzen6132710-36
    4Austria Vienna61231114-35

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1KRC Genk6402139412
    2Ath Bilbao63121011-110
    3Rapid Vienna613278-16
    4Sassuolo6123911-25

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ajax6420116514
    2Celta Vigo623110739
    3Standard Liege61418627
    4Panathinaikos6015313-101

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Shakt Donsk66002151618
    2KAA Gent6222913-48
    3Sporting Braga6132911-26
    4Konyaspor6015212-101

    I

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Schalke650193615
    2FK Krasnodar62138807
    3FC RB Salzb62136607
    4Nice6204511-66

    J

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Fiorentina6411156913
    2PAOK Salonika631276110
    3FK Qarabag6213712-57
    4Slovan Liberec6114712-54

    K

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sparta Prague640286212
    2Hapoel Be'er Sheva62226608
    3Southampton62226428
    4Inter Milan6204711-46

    L

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Osmanlispor6312107310
    2Villarreal62319819
    3FC Zürich613257-26
    4Steaua Buc613257-26
    View full Europa League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC