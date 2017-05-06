Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Grimsby Town 1-1 Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth let the League Two title slip from their grasp as they were held to a draw at Grimsby.
Jimmy Spencer had given the Pilgrims hope when he equalised after Shaun Pearson's early goal, but a point was not enough to retain top spot due to Portsmouth winning.
Grimsby made a blistering start to the game as they opened the scoring inside the first minute, with Pearson smashing the ball into the roof of the net after Luke McCormick failed to deal with Danny Andrew's corner.
Graham Carey tested James McKeown from a narrow angle, before the goalkeeper again denied the midfielder from a free-kick on the edge of the box.
Plymouth had McCormick to thank as he produced a fine save to prevent Sam Jones from doubling the hosts' lead after his defence failed to handle a bouncing ball.
With the title on the line, the visitors came out for the second half firing, but Carey was once again denied by McKeown as the Grimsby keeper tipped away the midfielder's strike.
Argyle levelled in the 61st minute when Spencer was put through on goal just seconds after coming off the bench, and he calmly slotted the ball home to give his side hope of snatching the title back.
They were frustrated by an inspired McKeown in their search for a winner though as Portsmouth were crowned champions.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2DaviesSubstituted forBoyceat 50'minutes
- 22Collins
- 5PearsonBooked at 79mins
- 3Andrew
- 8DisleyBooked at 54minsSubstituted forComleyat 90+1'minutes
- 4McAllister
- 31Clements
- 18BolarinwaSubstituted forOsborneat 66'minutes
- 35JonesBooked at 75mins
- 29DysonBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Gowling
- 20Boyce
- 21Vernon
- 23Jones
- 26Comley
- 27Yussuf
- 32Osborne
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 2Miller
- 4Songo'o
- 15Bradley
- 3Sawyer
- 7Sarcevic
- 24FoxBooked at 76minsSubstituted forSmithat 83'minutes
- 10Carey
- 8SlewSubstituted forBlissettat 45'minutes
- 19Taylor
- 16KennedySubstituted forSpencerat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Smith
- 9Spencer
- 11Donaldson
- 13Blissett
- 18Threlkeld
- 21Dorel
- 31Sokolik
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 6,866
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Clements (Grimsby Town).
Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Callum Dyson (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Dyson (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Brandon Comley replaces Craig Disley.
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).
Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Disley (Grimsby Town).
Attempt blocked. Connor Smith (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
Sean McAllister (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Connor Smith replaces David Fox.
Booking
Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town).
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Callum Dyson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Miller (Plymouth Argyle).
Booking
David Fox (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Dyson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Fox (Plymouth Argyle).
Booking
Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle).
Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by James McKeown.
Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Collins (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McAllister (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jamey Osborne replaces Tom Bolarinwa.