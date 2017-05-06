Portsmouth 6-1 Cheltenham Town

Kal Naismith (centre) celebrates after putting Pompey 3-0 up

Kal Naismith scored twice as Portsmouth thumped Cheltenham at Fratton Park to seal the League Two title in improbable style.

Pompey had to win and hope both Plymouth and Doncaster dropped points to climb from third place to the top of the table.

A bumper home crowd were jumping for joy on 13 minutes when Cheltenham defender Daniel O'Shaughnessy sliced an attempted clearance into his own net from Enda Stevens' cross.

Kyle Bennett's deflected effort doubled their lead to spark a second-half goal spree.

Naismith made it 3-0 with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area before substitute Jamal Lowe drilled in a fourth.

Gareth Evans' well struck penalty further extended Pompey's lead after Gary Roberts had been hauled down.

Substitute James Dayton pulled one back for Cheltenham before Naismith doubled his tally after beating the visitors' offside trap.

Plymouth's draw at Grimsby coupled with Doncaster's defeat by Hartlepool saw Pompey claim their first trophy since Harry Redknapp guided them to the FA Cup in 2008.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.