Match ends, Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 3.
Exeter City 2-3 Carlisle United
-
- From the section Football
Carlisle staged a dramatic second-half fightback to seal a League Two play-off place after a 3-2 win at Exeter.
Danny Grainger cancelled out Reuben Reid's ninth-minute opener for City before Jordan Moore-Taylor headed the Grecians in front at the break.
But Grainger converted his second penalty of the match to haul Carlisle level after 72 minutes and Jamie Proctor sent 735 travelling supporters into raptures with the winning header three minutes later.
The thrilling comeback means Carlisle will face Exeter again in the semi-finals of the play-offs.
Having already clinched a play-off place, Exeter took the lead when David Wheeler headed the ball into the path of Reid, who smashed the ball past Mark Gillespie.
But Carlisle were gifted a route back into the match after Ethan Ampadu handled in the box.
Grainger made no mistake from the spot, ramming the ball into the roof of the net.
The hosts regained the lead when Wheeler headed on Ryan Harley's corner and Moore-Taylor crashed home a diving header.
Carlisle launched a second-half blitz and were awarded a penalty after Pierce Sweeney was adjudged to have tripped Proctor.
Grainger sent Christy Pym the wrong way from the spot and the visitors sensed blood.
And when Tom Miller's long throw was hurled into the Exeter box, there was Proctor to head home from close range.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 30Pym
- 31Sweeney
- 39Brown
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 11Wheeler
- 25TaylorSubstituted forGrantat 80'minutes
- 26Ampadu
- 4JamesSubstituted forTillsonat 70'minutes
- 7HarleySubstituted forCrollat 70'minutes
- 33Reid
- 14Watkins
Substitutes
- 1Olejnik
- 6Tillson
- 10Holmes
- 12Grant
- 19McAlinden
- 28Stacey
- 29Croll
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 23Miller
- 28Liddle
- 5Raynes
- 12GillespheySubstituted forBaileyat 45'minutes
- 3GraingerBooked at 89mins
- 4JoyceSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 71'minutes
- 17Devitt
- 10Adams
- 14IbehreSubstituted forMillerat 66'minutes
- 9Proctor
Substitutes
- 13Tomlinson
- 16Bailey
- 18O'Sullivan
- 19Lambe
- 20Miller
- 22Crocombe
- 27Waring
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 6,774
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 3.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Booking
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).
David Wheeler (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Michael Raynes.
Foul by Michael Raynes (Carlisle United).
Reuben Reid (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Christy Pym.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Joel Grant replaces Jake Taylor.
Attempt missed. Michael Raynes (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Tom Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Exeter City).
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 3. Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Miller.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United).
Troy Brown (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 2. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Carlisle United. Jamie Proctor draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces Luke Joyce.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Luke Croll replaces Ryan Harley.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jordan Tillson replaces Lloyd James.
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Tom Miller (Carlisle United) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by David Wheeler.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Shaun Miller replaces Jabo Ibehre.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Joyce (Carlisle United).
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Christy Pym.
Attempt saved. Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Tom Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Exeter City).