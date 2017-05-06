Luton Town 3-1 Morecambe

Match ends, Luton Town 3, Morecambe 1.
Substitute Jack Marriott's late double ensured Luton ended the regular season on a high with a win at home to Morecambe.
Isaac Vassell's first-half opener was cancelled out by Michael Rose's penalty but Marriott's brace secured a third successive victory for Luton ahead of a play-off semi-final against Blackpool.
The hosts missed a glorious chance after 19 minutes, Luke Gambin firing wastefully over from 15 yards, while Antony Evans went close for the visitors with a stooping header.
Luton went in front in the 28th minute as Dan Potts' header was blocked on the line and Vassell tapped in.
Jake Gray fired just wide for the hosts, while Vassell was denied a second by Aaron Wildig's outstretched leg.
Morecambe levelled in the 58th minute as Scott Cuthbert brought down Paul Mullin in the area and Rose scored from the spot.
Roche producing a stunning stop from Ollie Palmer's header, before Town regained the lead after 74 minutes when Marriott raced to fire into the net with virtually his first touch.
Moore made a wonderful save from Mullin, who also fired over, before Marriott drilled home from 20 yards to seal Luton's win.
Line-ups
Luton
- 1Moore
- 36JustinSubstituted forO'Donnellat 63'minutes
- 6CuthbertBooked at 57mins
- 28Palmer
- 3PottsBooked at 44mins
- 7Gray
- 16Rea
- 19Lee
- 17Ruddock
- 20VassellSubstituted forMarriottat 72'minutes
- 22GambinSubstituted forD'Athat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 4Smith
- 14Marriott
- 18Banton
- 24D'Ath
- 31King
- 39Famewo
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 16Whitmore
- 5Edwards
- 4Kenyon
- 21EvansSubstituted forFlemingat 70'minutes
- 15WildigBooked at 53minsSubstituted forHedleyat 88'minutes
- 3McGowanSubstituted forDuckworthat 90+3'minutes
- 24Rose
- 10Molyneux
- 11Ellison
- 7Mullin
Substitutes
- 2Wakefield
- 12Nizic
- 17Fleming
- 18Turner
- 19Duckworth
- 25Hedley
- 27Jordan
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 8,399
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Morecambe 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Michael Duckworth replaces Aaron McGowan.
Attempt missed. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Ollie Palmer.
Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).
Alex Whitmore (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Isaac Vassell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Ben Hedley replaces Aaron Wildig.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 3, Morecambe 1. Jack Marriott (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ollie Palmer.
Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Lawson D'Ath (Luton Town).
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Stuart Moore.
Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Luton Town).
Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Luke Gambin.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 2, Morecambe 1. Jack Marriott (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Gray.
Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Mullin (Morecambe).
Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jack Marriott replaces Isaac Vassell.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Barry Roche.
Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Andrew Fleming replaces Antony Evans.
Stephen O'Donnell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Molyneux (Morecambe).
Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Attempt saved. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.