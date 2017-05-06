League Two
Luton3Morecambe1

Luton Town 3-1 Morecambe

Substitute Jack Marriott's late double ensured Luton ended the regular season on a high with a win at home to Morecambe.

Isaac Vassell's first-half opener was cancelled out by Michael Rose's penalty but Marriott's brace secured a third successive victory for Luton ahead of a play-off semi-final against Blackpool.

The hosts missed a glorious chance after 19 minutes, Luke Gambin firing wastefully over from 15 yards, while Antony Evans went close for the visitors with a stooping header.

Luton went in front in the 28th minute as Dan Potts' header was blocked on the line and Vassell tapped in.

Jake Gray fired just wide for the hosts, while Vassell was denied a second by Aaron Wildig's outstretched leg.

Morecambe levelled in the 58th minute as Scott Cuthbert brought down Paul Mullin in the area and Rose scored from the spot.

Roche producing a stunning stop from Ollie Palmer's header, before Town regained the lead after 74 minutes when Marriott raced to fire into the net with virtually his first touch.

Moore made a wonderful save from Mullin, who also fired over, before Marriott drilled home from 20 yards to seal Luton's win.

Line-ups

Luton

  • 1Moore
  • 36JustinSubstituted forO'Donnellat 63'minutes
  • 6CuthbertBooked at 57mins
  • 28Palmer
  • 3PottsBooked at 44mins
  • 7Gray
  • 16Rea
  • 19Lee
  • 17Ruddock
  • 20VassellSubstituted forMarriottat 72'minutes
  • 22GambinSubstituted forD'Athat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 4Smith
  • 14Marriott
  • 18Banton
  • 24D'Ath
  • 31King
  • 39Famewo

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 16Whitmore
  • 5Edwards
  • 4Kenyon
  • 21EvansSubstituted forFlemingat 70'minutes
  • 15WildigBooked at 53minsSubstituted forHedleyat 88'minutes
  • 3McGowanSubstituted forDuckworthat 90+3'minutes
  • 24Rose
  • 10Molyneux
  • 11Ellison
  • 7Mullin

Substitutes

  • 2Wakefield
  • 12Nizic
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Turner
  • 19Duckworth
  • 25Hedley
  • 27Jordan
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
8,399

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Luton Town 3, Morecambe 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Morecambe 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Michael Duckworth replaces Aaron McGowan.

Attempt missed. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Ollie Palmer.

Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).

Alex Whitmore (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Isaac Vassell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Ben Hedley replaces Aaron Wildig.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 3, Morecambe 1. Jack Marriott (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ollie Palmer.

Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Lawson D'Ath (Luton Town).

Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Stuart Moore.

Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).

Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Luton Town).

Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Luke Gambin.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 2, Morecambe 1. Jack Marriott (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Gray.

Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Mullin (Morecambe).

Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).

Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jack Marriott replaces Isaac Vassell.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Barry Roche.

Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Andrew Fleming replaces Antony Evans.

Stephen O'Donnell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Molyneux (Morecambe).

Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

Attempt saved. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth462691179403987
2Plymouth462691171462587
3Doncaster4625101185553085
4Luton462017970432777
5Exeter462181775561971
6Carlisle461817116968171
7Blackpool4618161269462370
8Colchester4619121567571069
9Wycombe461912155853569
10Stevenage46207196763467
11Cambridge46199185850866
12Mansfield461715145450466
13Accrington461714155956365
14Grimsby461711185963-462
15Barnet461415175764-757
16Notts County46168225476-2256
17Crewe461413195867-955
18Morecambe461410225373-2052
19Crawley461312215371-1851
20Yeovil461117184964-1550
21Cheltenham461214204969-2050
22Newport461212225173-2248
23Hartlepool461113225475-2146
24Leyton Orient46106304787-4036
View full League Two table

