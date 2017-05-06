Luton Town 3-1 Morecambe

Substitute Jack Marriott's late double ensured Luton ended the regular season on a high with a win at home to Morecambe.

Isaac Vassell's first-half opener was cancelled out by Michael Rose's penalty but Marriott's brace secured a third successive victory for Luton ahead of a play-off semi-final against Blackpool.

The hosts missed a glorious chance after 19 minutes, Luke Gambin firing wastefully over from 15 yards, while Antony Evans went close for the visitors with a stooping header.

Luton went in front in the 28th minute as Dan Potts' header was blocked on the line and Vassell tapped in.

Jake Gray fired just wide for the hosts, while Vassell was denied a second by Aaron Wildig's outstretched leg.

Morecambe levelled in the 58th minute as Scott Cuthbert brought down Paul Mullin in the area and Rose scored from the spot.

Roche producing a stunning stop from Ollie Palmer's header, before Town regained the lead after 74 minutes when Marriott raced to fire into the net with virtually his first touch.

Moore made a wonderful save from Mullin, who also fired over, before Marriott drilled home from 20 yards to seal Luton's win.

