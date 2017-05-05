Newport County v Notts County

Former Newport County midfielder Mike Flynn replaced Graham Westley as manager in March

Newport County will be without on loan forward Alex Samuel as they bid to secure their English Football League status at home to Notts County.

Samuel suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat at Carlisle and has returned to parent club Swansea City.

County are 22nd in League Two, two points above Hartlepool in the final relegation place.

Notts County's Matt Tootle, sidelined for the last two games by a hamstring problem, has returned to training.