League Two
Newport17:30Notts County
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Notts County

Mike Flynn
Former Newport County midfielder Mike Flynn replaced Graham Westley as manager in March

Newport County will be without on loan forward Alex Samuel as they bid to secure their English Football League status at home to Notts County.

Samuel suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat at Carlisle and has returned to parent club Swansea City.

County are 22nd in League Two, two points above Hartlepool in the final relegation place.

Notts County's Matt Tootle, sidelined for the last two games by a hamstring problem, has returned to training.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 6th May 2017

    • Newport17:30Notts County
    • Hartlepool17:30Doncaster
    • Blackpool17:30Leyton Orient
    • Crawley17:30Mansfield
    • Crewe17:30Barnet
    • Exeter17:30Carlisle
    • Grimsby17:30Plymouth
    • Colchester17:30Yeovil
    • Luton17:30Morecambe
    • Portsmouth17:30Cheltenham
    • Stevenage17:30Accrington
    • Wycombe17:30Cambridge
    View all League Two fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Plymouth452681170452586
    2Doncaster4525101084533185
    3Portsmouth452591173393484
    4Luton451917967422574
    5Exeter452181673532071
    6Carlisle451717116666068
    7Blackpool4517161266452167
    8Stevenage45207186760767
    9Cambridge45199175849966
    10Colchester451812156557866
    11Wycombe451812155753466
    12Mansfield451714145248465
    13Accrington451614155656062
    14Grimsby451710185862-461
    15Barnet451415165660-457
    16Notts County45168215374-2156
    17Crewe451313195466-1252
    18Morecambe451410215270-1852
    19Yeovil451117174962-1350
    20Cheltenham451214194863-1550
    21Crawley451311215169-1850
    22Newport451112224972-2345
    23Hartlepool451013225274-2243
    24Leyton Orient45106294684-3836
    View full League Two table

    Top Stories