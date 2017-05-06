Match ends, Colchester United 2, Yeovil Town 0.
Colchester United 2-0 Yeovil Town
Tarique Fosu-Henry scored twice as Colchester United beat Yeovil - but it was not enough to fire them into the League Two play-offs.
Otis Khan curled a first-time shot wide for Yeovil early on but Matt Briggs headed a good chance wide for Colchester and then went close with a long-range effort that flashed inches past a post.
Colchester eventually made the breakthrough in the 36th minute through Fosu, who collected possession midway inside Yeovil half and drilled a fine low 25-yard shot into the bottom corner.
Briggs dragged a low shot past the far post soon after and Wright squandered a gilt-edged chance early in the second half when he blasted over, with only keeper John Maddison to beat.
Brindley's 30-yard free-kick dipped just over before Colchester doubled their lead with 13 minutes remaining through Fosu, who coolly slotted home after Tom Eastman had capitalised on a Yeovil mix-up to pick him out.
But Carlisle's 3-2 win at Exeter prevented Colchester from claiming a coveted play-off spot.
Line-ups
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 18Eastman
- 14Wynter
- 15Elokobi
- 2Brindley
- 4LapslieBooked at 27minsSubstituted forLoftat 82'minutes
- 23Murray
- 3Briggs
- 31Fosu-Henry
- 7WrightSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 89'minutes
- 9PorterSubstituted forBonneat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Loft
- 19Bonne
- 27Pyke
- 29Brill
- 32O'Sullivan
- 33Kinsella
- 35James
Yeovil
- 12Maddison
- 2Shephard
- 6Lacey
- 3Smith
- 11Dickson
- 28WhitfieldSubstituted forGoodshipat 84'minutes
- 8LawlessBooked at 24minsSubstituted forButcherat 81'minutes
- 4Dolan
- 10Khan
- 39HarrisonSubstituted forEavesat 68'minutes
- 31Akpa-Akpro
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 9Eaves
- 14Tomlinson
- 16Butcher
- 17Sowunmi
- 19Goodship
- 32James
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 6,565
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Yeovil Town 0.
Foul by Macauley Bonne (Colchester United).
Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Tommy O'Sullivan replaces Drey Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Macauley Bonne replaces Chris Porter.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by George Elokobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Brandon Goodship replaces Ben Whitfield.
Foul by Tarique Fosu-Henry (Colchester United).
Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Doug Loft replaces Tom Lapslie.
Foul by Tarique Fosu-Henry (Colchester United).
Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Matt Butcher replaces Alex Lawless.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Goal!
Goal! Colchester United 2, Yeovil Town 0. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Eastman.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Alex Lacey.
Attempt missed. Sean Murray (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ben Whitfield (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Tom Lapslie.
Tarique Fosu-Henry (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Tom Eaves replaces Shayon Harrison.
Attempt missed. George Elokobi (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Alex Lacey.
George Elokobi (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Lacey (Yeovil Town).
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Alex Wynter.
Attempt blocked. Richard Brindley (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Richard Brindley (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Chris Porter (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Lacey (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Alex Wynter (Colchester United).
Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tom Lapslie (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Otis Khan (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Drey Wright (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Drey Wright (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.