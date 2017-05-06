Crawley Town 2-2 Mansfield Town

Mansfield's slim League Two play-off hopes ended with a draw at Crawley in the final game of the season.

The Stags let slip a two-goal lead in Steve Evans' return to one of his former clubs.

Mansfield, needing to win and needing four of five other results to go their way, made the perfect start when Danny Rose slotted them in front after only 12 minutes.

Rose found the bottom left-hand corner for his 10th goal of the season after being set up by Joel Byrom.

Ben Whiteman put a free header over and forced keeper Glenn Morris to save low down before doubling the Stags' advantage with his seventh goal of the season.

Matt Green helped the ball on and Whiteman scored with a shot which went in off the right-hand post.

Dean Cox replied for Crawley on 34 minutes by cashing in on some poor defending with a neat finish from inside the area following a cross by Andre Blackman.

Jordan Roberts made it 2-2 10 minutes after the interval blasting home from the edge of area after Cox worked a short corner to him.

Crawley, with veteran striker Matt Harrold in temporary charge following the departure of Dermot Drummy, continued to threaten and skipper Billy Smith had a header cleared off the line before keeper Jake Kean denied the on-rushing James Collins.

Collins almost clinched victory seven minutes from time but his low shot came back off the post.

