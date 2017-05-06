Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Mansfield Town 2.
Crawley Town 2-2 Mansfield Town
Mansfield's slim League Two play-off hopes ended with a draw at Crawley in the final game of the season.
The Stags let slip a two-goal lead in Steve Evans' return to one of his former clubs.
Mansfield, needing to win and needing four of five other results to go their way, made the perfect start when Danny Rose slotted them in front after only 12 minutes.
Rose found the bottom left-hand corner for his 10th goal of the season after being set up by Joel Byrom.
Ben Whiteman put a free header over and forced keeper Glenn Morris to save low down before doubling the Stags' advantage with his seventh goal of the season.
Matt Green helped the ball on and Whiteman scored with a shot which went in off the right-hand post.
Dean Cox replied for Crawley on 34 minutes by cashing in on some poor defending with a neat finish from inside the area following a cross by Andre Blackman.
Jordan Roberts made it 2-2 10 minutes after the interval blasting home from the edge of area after Cox worked a short corner to him.
Crawley, with veteran striker Matt Harrold in temporary charge following the departure of Dermot Drummy, continued to threaten and skipper Billy Smith had a header cleared off the line before keeper Jake Kean denied the on-rushing James Collins.
Collins almost clinched victory seven minutes from time but his low shot came back off the post.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 12Morris
- 2Young
- 6ConnollyBooked at 54minsSubstituted forYorwerthat 70'minutes
- 22McNerney
- 14Blackman
- 8Smith
- 24DjalóSubstituted forHarroldat 90+4'minutes
- 7Boldewijn
- 28CoxBooked at 57minsSubstituted forB Cliffordat 89'minutes
- 11RobertsBooked at 77mins
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 9Harrold
- 13Mersin
- 15Yorwerth
- 17Bawling
- 18B Clifford
- 20Tajbakhsh
- 25Lelan
Mansfield
- 21Kean
- 16WhiteBooked at 57minsSubstituted forTaftat 70'minutes
- 2Bennett
- 5PearceBooked at 29mins
- 3Benning
- 28Whiteman
- 8PotterSubstituted forCoulthirstat 67'minutes
- 26Byrom
- 18MacDonald
- 10Green
- 32RoseSubstituted forHamiltonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Collins
- 6Taft
- 7Coulthirst
- 12Jensen
- 22Hamilton
- 24McGuire
- 30Collins
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 2,635
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Mansfield Town 2.
Foul by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).
Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Matt Harrold replaces Kaby.
Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Green (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Billy Clifford replaces Dean Cox.
Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Dean Cox (Crawley Town).
CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).
Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Andre Blackman.
Foul by Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town).
Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
James Collins (Crawley Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by George Taft.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Lewis Young.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Kaby.
Booking
Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).
CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
James Collins (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. CJ Hamilton replaces Danny Rose.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kaby (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. James Collins (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Joel Byrom.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
Foul by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).
Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. George Taft replaces Hayden White.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Josh Yorwerth replaces Mark Connolly because of an injury.