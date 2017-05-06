Blackpool 3-1 Leyton Orient

Blackpool booked a play-off date with Luton after beating already-relegated Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road, on a day dominated by pre-match protests.

Orient and Blackpool fans marched together before kick-off to demonstrate against both club owners.

The Seasiders made all the early running and got their reward after 11 minutes when Jack Payne's cross from the right was nodded into the far corner by Neil Danns from eight yards.

And their lead was doubled after 36 minutes by Mark Cullen, the forward picking up the ball from Payne and driving to the edge of the area, where he launched a low right-footed shot which found the bottom right-hand corner.

Against the run of play, Orient pulled one back after 50 minutes. Their fans were busy ironically celebrating a previous shot on target when Blackpool's Andy Taylor was caught in possession by defender Jens Janse who then calmly slotted through Sam Slocombe's legs.

Brad Potts wasted a glorious opportunity for Blackpool, blasting over from six yards, before Taylor atoned for his error by scoring their third after 65 minutes - drilling into the far corner from 15 yards to secure their play-off spot.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.