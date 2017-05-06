League Two
Blackpool3Leyton Orient1

Blackpool 3-1 Leyton Orient

Blackpool booked a play-off date with Luton after beating already-relegated Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road, on a day dominated by pre-match protests.

Orient and Blackpool fans marched together before kick-off to demonstrate against both club owners.

The Seasiders made all the early running and got their reward after 11 minutes when Jack Payne's cross from the right was nodded into the far corner by Neil Danns from eight yards.

And their lead was doubled after 36 minutes by Mark Cullen, the forward picking up the ball from Payne and driving to the edge of the area, where he launched a low right-footed shot which found the bottom right-hand corner.

Against the run of play, Orient pulled one back after 50 minutes. Their fans were busy ironically celebrating a previous shot on target when Blackpool's Andy Taylor was caught in possession by defender Jens Janse who then calmly slotted through Sam Slocombe's legs.

Brad Potts wasted a glorious opportunity for Blackpool, blasting over from six yards, before Taylor atoned for his error by scoring their third after 65 minutes - drilling into the far corner from 15 yards to secure their play-off spot.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 1Slocombe
  • 6Aimson
  • 15Aldred
  • 5Robertson
  • 2Mellor
  • 35DannsSubstituted forBlackat 70'minutes
  • 8PottsSubstituted forFloresat 75'minutes
  • 28Payne
  • 3Taylor
  • 9CullenSubstituted forGnanduilletat 80'minutes
  • 7Vassell

Substitutes

  • 12Flores
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 27Lyness
  • 30Delfouneso
  • 31Gnanduillet
  • 37Black

Leyton Orient

  • 24Sargeant
  • 34Clark
  • 25PollockSubstituted forHappeat 84'minutes
  • 46Janse
  • 23MoncurSubstituted forAdeboyejoat 56'minutes
  • 32Ochieng
  • 31Alzate
  • 7Collins
  • 3Kennedy
  • 35AbrahamsSubstituted forKoromaat 64'minutes
  • 22Semedo

Substitutes

  • 26Adeboyejo
  • 28Koroma
  • 30Dalby
  • 36Alderson
  • 38Happe
  • 39Janata
  • 43Perkins
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
3,602

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home23
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 3, Leyton Orient 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 3, Leyton Orient 1.

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Clark (Leyton Orient).

Foul by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).

Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Callum Kennedy (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Daniel Happe replaces Aron Pollock.

Foul by Will Aimson (Blackpool).

Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Mark Cullen.

Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).

Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Jordan Flores replaces Brad Potts.

Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).

Attempt blocked. Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Ian Black (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jack Payne (Blackpool).

Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Ian Black replaces Neil Danns.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 3, Leyton Orient 1. Andy Taylor (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Cullen.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Tristan Abrahams.

Jack Payne (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient).

Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Tristan Abrahams (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Victor Adeboyejo replaces Freddy Moncur.

Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient).

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 2, Leyton Orient 1. Jens Janse (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henry Ochieng.

Attempt saved. Henry Ochieng (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth462691179403987
2Plymouth462691171462587
3Doncaster4625101185553085
4Luton462017970432777
5Exeter462181775561971
6Carlisle461817116968171
7Blackpool4618161269462370
8Colchester4619121567571069
9Wycombe461912155853569
10Stevenage46207196763467
11Cambridge46199185850866
12Mansfield461715145450466
13Accrington461714155956365
14Grimsby461711185963-462
15Barnet461415175764-757
16Notts County46168225476-2256
17Crewe461413195867-955
18Morecambe461410225373-2052
19Crawley461312215371-1851
20Yeovil461117184964-1550
21Cheltenham461214204969-2050
22Newport461212225173-2248
23Hartlepool461113225475-2146
24Leyton Orient46106304787-4036
View full League Two table

Top Stories