Match ends, Blackpool 3, Leyton Orient 1.
Blackpool 3-1 Leyton Orient
Blackpool booked a play-off date with Luton after beating already-relegated Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road, on a day dominated by pre-match protests.
Orient and Blackpool fans marched together before kick-off to demonstrate against both club owners.
The Seasiders made all the early running and got their reward after 11 minutes when Jack Payne's cross from the right was nodded into the far corner by Neil Danns from eight yards.
And their lead was doubled after 36 minutes by Mark Cullen, the forward picking up the ball from Payne and driving to the edge of the area, where he launched a low right-footed shot which found the bottom right-hand corner.
Against the run of play, Orient pulled one back after 50 minutes. Their fans were busy ironically celebrating a previous shot on target when Blackpool's Andy Taylor was caught in possession by defender Jens Janse who then calmly slotted through Sam Slocombe's legs.
Brad Potts wasted a glorious opportunity for Blackpool, blasting over from six yards, before Taylor atoned for his error by scoring their third after 65 minutes - drilling into the far corner from 15 yards to secure their play-off spot.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Slocombe
- 6Aimson
- 15Aldred
- 5Robertson
- 2Mellor
- 35DannsSubstituted forBlackat 70'minutes
- 8PottsSubstituted forFloresat 75'minutes
- 28Payne
- 3Taylor
- 9CullenSubstituted forGnanduilletat 80'minutes
- 7Vassell
Substitutes
- 12Flores
- 18Philliskirk
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 27Lyness
- 30Delfouneso
- 31Gnanduillet
- 37Black
Leyton Orient
- 24Sargeant
- 34Clark
- 25PollockSubstituted forHappeat 84'minutes
- 46Janse
- 23MoncurSubstituted forAdeboyejoat 56'minutes
- 32Ochieng
- 31Alzate
- 7Collins
- 3Kennedy
- 35AbrahamsSubstituted forKoromaat 64'minutes
- 22Semedo
Substitutes
- 26Adeboyejo
- 28Koroma
- 30Dalby
- 36Alderson
- 38Happe
- 39Janata
- 43Perkins
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 3,602
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 3, Leyton Orient 1.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Clark (Leyton Orient).
Foul by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).
Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Callum Kennedy (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Daniel Happe replaces Aron Pollock.
Foul by Will Aimson (Blackpool).
Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Mark Cullen.
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).
Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jordan Flores replaces Brad Potts.
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).
Attempt blocked. Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ian Black (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jack Payne (Blackpool).
Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Ian Black replaces Neil Danns.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 3, Leyton Orient 1. Andy Taylor (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Cullen.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Tristan Abrahams.
Jack Payne (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient).
Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Tristan Abrahams (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Victor Adeboyejo replaces Freddy Moncur.
Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient).
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 2, Leyton Orient 1. Jens Janse (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henry Ochieng.
Attempt saved. Henry Ochieng (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.