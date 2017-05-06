Crewe Alexandra 4-1 Barnet

Chris Dagnall hit a hat-trick as Crewe drew the curtain on a disappointing League Two campaign with victory over Barnet.

Prolific Dagnall has scored 12 times in his last 14 games and his finishing was the difference, clinching Crewe a 17th-place finish, two points adrift of Barnet, who signed off in 15th spot.

Dagnall took down Ryan Wintle's ball and his shot crept under keeper Josh Vickers in the eighth minute.

Barnet's Michael Nelson was denied by a reflex stop from Crewe keeper Ben Garratt at a corner, who also kept out Jamal Campbell-Ryce's free-kick.

But at the other end, Vickers was powerless to prevent Dagnall's low drive hitting the bottom corner to double Crewe's lead in the 25th minute.

Barnet's Curtis Weston reduced the arrears when his 64th-minute shot found the top corner.

But Dagnall was not to be denied and he restored the two-goal advantage when turning in Zoumana Bakayogo's cross from close range, before George Cooper latched onto Garratt's long kick and tucked home the fourth.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.