Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 4, Barnet 1.
Crewe Alexandra 4-1 Barnet
Chris Dagnall hit a hat-trick as Crewe drew the curtain on a disappointing League Two campaign with victory over Barnet.
Prolific Dagnall has scored 12 times in his last 14 games and his finishing was the difference, clinching Crewe a 17th-place finish, two points adrift of Barnet, who signed off in 15th spot.
Dagnall took down Ryan Wintle's ball and his shot crept under keeper Josh Vickers in the eighth minute.
Barnet's Michael Nelson was denied by a reflex stop from Crewe keeper Ben Garratt at a corner, who also kept out Jamal Campbell-Ryce's free-kick.
But at the other end, Vickers was powerless to prevent Dagnall's low drive hitting the bottom corner to double Crewe's lead in the 25th minute.
Barnet's Curtis Weston reduced the arrears when his 64th-minute shot found the top corner.
But Dagnall was not to be denied and he restored the two-goal advantage when turning in Zoumana Bakayogo's cross from close range, before George Cooper latched onto Garratt's long kick and tucked home the fourth.
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Turton
- 18Bingham
- 23Ng
- 14Bakayogo
- 8JonesSubstituted forFinneyat 72'minutes
- 21Wintle
- 24CookeSubstituted forAinleyat 45+3'minutes
- 9Dagnall
- 16Bowery
- 11CooperSubstituted forKirkat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Udoh
- 20Kirk
- 25Ainley
- 30Pickering
- 31Dawber
- 35Finney
- 36Lowery
Barnet
- 12Vickers
- 16Taylor
- 6Nelson
- 41Clough
- 40TutondaSubstituted forJohnsonat 29'minutes
- 14Akinola
- 8Weston
- 27FonguckSubstituted forMason-Clarkat 45'minutes
- 28Taylor
- 13Campbell-RyceSubstituted forCoulsonat 69'minutes
- 9Akinde
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 11Bover
- 17Coulson
- 25Shomotun
- 31McKenzie-Lyle
- 34Mason-Clark
- 44Smith
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 4,587
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 4, Barnet 1.
Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Josh Vickers.
Attempt saved. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Billy Bingham (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Attempt missed. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Elliot Johnson.
Attempt missed. Simeon Akinola (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Charlie Kirk replaces George Cooper.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 4, Barnet 1. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Garratt.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Oliver Finney.
Foul by Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra).
Curtis Weston (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Oliver Finney replaces James Jones.
Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
Harry Taylor (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Charlie Clough.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Luke Coulson replaces Jamal Campbell-Ryce.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 3, Barnet 1. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zoumana Bakayogo.
Foul by Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra).
Jack Taylor (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Barnet 1. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Taylor.
Attempt missed. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jamal Campbell-Ryce.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Callum Ainley.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Oliver Turton (Crewe Alexandra).
Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Taylor (Barnet).
Attempt missed. Jack Taylor (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.