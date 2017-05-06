Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Cambridge United 0.
Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Cambridge United
Scott Kashket's goal gave Wycombe victory over Cambridge as both sides' League Two play-offs hopes were ended on the final day.
Kashket had earlier missed an open goal from three yards out after rounding goalkeeper Will Norris.
But he made up for it with his 16th goal of the season, heading in Adebayo Akinfenwa's knock back across goal as Wycombe finished in ninth.
Leon Legge nearly equalised for Cambridge late on, but his shot was blocked on the line by Michael Harriman.
It was always going to be a tough task going into the final round of fixtures for both side, with the U's in ninth and Wycombe sitting 11th in the table.
But victories for both Carlisle and Blackpool put paid to any faint top-seven hopes for either side.
An early goal could have put pressure on other play-off chasing sides, and Chairboys forward Kashket, back in the starting line-up should have scored when he capitalised on a mistake by Legge, but somehow construed to miss an open goal.
Kashket threatened later in a first half the Chairboys dominated, before making amends for his error, nodding in Akinfenwa's header to the back post off Joe Jacobson's corner.
It brought the visitors out of their shell, but they could not find a way past Jamal Blackman, who saved from Gerry McDonagh, before Harriman's incredible block secured the three points for Gareth Ainsworth's side to leapfrog Cambridge in the table.
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 27Blackman
- 16Harriman
- 2JombatiBooked at 84mins
- 6Pierre
- 3Jacobson
- 10BloomfieldSubstituted forO'Nienat 63'minutes
- 8BeanBooked at 69mins
- 29Saunders
- 24KashketSubstituted forThompsonat 89'minutes
- 20Akinfenwa
- 19WestonSubstituted forCowan-Hallat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Stewart
- 7Thompson
- 9Hayes
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 15Southwell
- 17O'Nien
- 25Gape
Cambridge
- 1Norris
- 28HallidayBooked at 13mins
- 6Legge
- 12WhartonSubstituted forCarrollat 75'minutes
- 2TaylorBooked at 79mins
- 7Mingoia
- 4DunneSubstituted forWilliamsonat 66'minutes
- 8Berry
- 18MarisSubstituted forDunkat 54'minutes
- 15McDonagh
- 21Elito
Substitutes
- 5Roberts
- 10Williamson
- 11Dunk
- 13Gregory
- 16O'Neil
- 19Carroll
- 24Newton
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 6,313
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Cambridge United 0.
Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
Booking
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Harriman (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Sido Jombati.
Attempt blocked. Leon Legge (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Harrison Dunk.
Attempt saved. Ben Williamson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Garry Thompson replaces Scott Kashket.
Attempt saved. Sam Saunders (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Foul by Scott Kashket (Wycombe Wanderers).
(Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).
Ben Williamson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Saunders (Wycombe Wanderers).
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Scott Kashket (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Cambridge United).
Booking
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Gerry McDonagh (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Paris Cowan-Hall replaces Myles Weston.
Attempt blocked. Piero Mingoia (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Jake Carroll replaces Scott Wharton.
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Luke Berry (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers).
Piero Mingoia (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Ben Williamson replaces James Dunne.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Cambridge United 0. Scott Kashket (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Luke O'Nien replaces Matt Bloomfield.