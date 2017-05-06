Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Cambridge United

Scott Kashket's goal gave Wycombe victory over Cambridge as both sides' League Two play-offs hopes were ended on the final day.

Kashket had earlier missed an open goal from three yards out after rounding goalkeeper Will Norris.

But he made up for it with his 16th goal of the season, heading in Adebayo Akinfenwa's knock back across goal as Wycombe finished in ninth.

Leon Legge nearly equalised for Cambridge late on, but his shot was blocked on the line by Michael Harriman.

It was always going to be a tough task going into the final round of fixtures for both side, with the U's in ninth and Wycombe sitting 11th in the table.

But victories for both Carlisle and Blackpool put paid to any faint top-seven hopes for either side.

An early goal could have put pressure on other play-off chasing sides, and Chairboys forward Kashket, back in the starting line-up should have scored when he capitalised on a mistake by Legge, but somehow construed to miss an open goal.

Kashket threatened later in a first half the Chairboys dominated, before making amends for his error, nodding in Akinfenwa's header to the back post off Joe Jacobson's corner.

It brought the visitors out of their shell, but they could not find a way past Jamal Blackman, who saved from Gerry McDonagh, before Harriman's incredible block secured the three points for Gareth Ainsworth's side to leapfrog Cambridge in the table.