Match ends, Stevenage 0, Accrington Stanley 3.
Stevenage 0-3 Accrington Stanley
Stevenage missed out on a place in the League Two play-offs after losing 3-0 at home to Accrington.
A Billy Kee brace and Seamus Conneely's late penalty consigned the hosts to another season in the English Football League's bottom tier.
Stevenage top scorer Matt Godden sent an effort into the side netting on two minutes, while Stanley almost took the lead shortly after when Conneely had a shot cleared off the line.
Connor Ogilvie was denied by Marek Rodak between the Stanley posts, before Jamie Jones saved from Sean McConville at the other end as both sides pressed.
With 20 minutes to go, Accrington took the lead from the spot. Kee converted after Seamus McCartan was felled in the area.
Rodak tipped away a Godden header that was destined for the top corner as the home side rallied.
But Accrington added a second when McCartan squared for Kee to bury his 15th goal in all competitions this season.
And the away supporters were jubilant when their team notched a third as Conneely converted a second spot kick.
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Jones
- 25Henry
- 4KingSubstituted forWilkinsonat 42'minutes
- 19WellsBooked at 40minsSubstituted forGrayat 73'minutes
- 20Ogilvie
- 7McAnuffBooked at 66mins
- 8Schumacher
- 22Lee
- 11Pett
- 10McQuoidSubstituted forKennedyat 56'minutes
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 5Franks
- 6Wilkinson
- 14Kennedy
- 16Day
- 18Tonge
- 23Cowans
- 31Gray
Accrington
- 12Rodak
- 2PearsonBooked at 62mins
- 5Beckles
- 3Hughes
- 30Donacien
- 7Clark
- 28Conneely
- 8Brown
- 11McConvilleBooked at 81mins
- 10McCartan
- 29KeeSubstituted forGornellat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Gornell
- 16Husin
- 19Shaw
- 20Chapman
- 22Ogle
- 24Edwards
- 26Sykes
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 3,517
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 0, Accrington Stanley 3.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 0, Accrington Stanley 3. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Accrington Stanley. Seamus Conneely draws a foul in the penalty area.
Hand ball by Tom Pett (Stevenage).
Attempt saved. Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Terry Gornell (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Wilkinson.
Attempt blocked. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Terry Gornell replaces Billy Kee because of an injury.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 0, Accrington Stanley 2. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shay McCartan.
Attempt saved. Matt Godden (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Matty Pearson.
Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Stevenage).
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Jamie Gray replaces Dean Wells.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Charlie Lee (Stevenage) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Accrington Stanley. Shay McCartan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).
Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Wilkinson.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Jobi McAnuff (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Stevenage).
Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steven Schumacher (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jobi McAnuff (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley).
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Matt Godden (Stevenage).
Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.