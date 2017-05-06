Stevenage 0-3 Accrington Stanley

Stevenage missed out on a place in the League Two play-offs after losing 3-0 at home to Accrington.

A Billy Kee brace and Seamus Conneely's late penalty consigned the hosts to another season in the English Football League's bottom tier.

Stevenage top scorer Matt Godden sent an effort into the side netting on two minutes, while Stanley almost took the lead shortly after when Conneely had a shot cleared off the line.

Connor Ogilvie was denied by Marek Rodak between the Stanley posts, before Jamie Jones saved from Sean McConville at the other end as both sides pressed.

With 20 minutes to go, Accrington took the lead from the spot. Kee converted after Seamus McCartan was felled in the area.

Rodak tipped away a Godden header that was destined for the top corner as the home side rallied.

But Accrington added a second when McCartan squared for Kee to bury his 15th goal in all competitions this season.

And the away supporters were jubilant when their team notched a third as Conneely converted a second spot kick.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.