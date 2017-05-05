Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is aiming for only a second home win in five matches.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley defender Michael Keane could miss his first league game of the season on Saturday because of an unspecified injury.

Ben Mee is another doubt with a badly-bruised shin but Stephen Ward and George Boyd should both recover in time from knee problems.

West Brom remain without Hal Robson-Kanu and Matt Phillips, who are both still nursing hamstring injuries.

Youngsters Jonathan Leko and Sam Field could feature at Turf Moor.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "This could be a weekend of celebration for Burnley, for whom a victory would confirm their first-ever successful negotiation of a Premier League season.

"Having already earned their greatest points tally and highest number of wins, it does seem that the security of their top division status is now only a formality - but there's no better feeling than achieving it in euphoric style.

"West Brom reached that similar target more than a month ago but, without a point in four matches or even a goal in five, will be keen to bring those runs to an end against a side they've lost to just twice in 16 league meetings."

Twitter:@alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on West Brom: "They've shown over many years they're developing; they're a bigger version of Burnley.

"They had a head start in terms of their future planning.

"There was a time at the beginning of their journey where they put a lot of money in to get where they've got to.

"We're in the mix. Every club will have their own way of looking at how their business is done."

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis on being linked with a bid for Jermain Defoe: "When you say he's a free agent, effectively he's a free agent, but that still brings an enormous cost to whichever club takes Jermain.

"We've got our fingers in the pie on quite a few players and we'll see how we go on those players.

"If Jermain's one of them, we'll be pushing on that one if we can."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I see this being a battle between two teams who always put in maximum effort, and I think they will both have something to show for it at the end.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v indie rock band Kasabian

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have just two wins in 16 league games against West Brom, and have yet to beat them in three attempts in the Premier League.

West Brom average 3.3 goals per game against Burnley in the Premier League - their best such record against any side in the competition.

Albion's highest score in a Premier League game is four - a feat they have managed twice in the last three fixtures versus the Clarets.

Burnley

Burnley won their first away game of the season last time out - but they have never followed up a Premier League win on the road with another victory.

They have only managed one victory in their last four home games, having won the previous five.

Wins for the Clarets in their final two home fixtures would give them 38 points at Turf Moor this season and match the Premier League record for a promoted side.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have failed to score in five straight league matches for the first time in their history.

They could lose five consecutive league games for the first time since January 2011.

However, Tony Pulis only needs three points to match his best-ever tally in a Premier League season of 47, set with Stoke City in 2010.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 32% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 28%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.