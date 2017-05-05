Leicester City v Watford

Leicester have won all four of their Premier League home matches under Craig Shakespeare.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester captain Wes Morgan remains unavailable because of a hamstring injury, although he could be fit for next week's trip to Manchester City.

Nampalys Mendy and on-loan defender Molla Wague are long-term absentees.

Watford will be without Miguel Britos, who was substituted with a leg muscle problem during the first half against Liverpool on Monday night.

Fellow defender Jose Holebas missed that game with a foot injury and will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "It has been quite a turnaround for Leicester over the last two-and-a-half months as they've finally sorted themselves out.

"Only Tottenham and Liverpool have collected more points than their total of 19 since Craig Shakespeare took over, though it remains to be seen whether he's still in charge next season.

"Walter Mazzari's position at Watford is also unclear, even if he is making the right noises about wanting to stay.

"Both teams sit on the much-talked about safety benchmark of 40 points and look set for a mid-table finish, but could still theoretically end up anywhere from eighth to 18th."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare: "With Watford being near us, we have to try and beat them on Saturday.

"I'm a big believer in momentum. We've got three home games left at King Power Stadium.

"We'd like to finish on a high and that will be the message."

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri on whether his job is safe: "I think it even more than before if I look at my team, how we play, my contract.

"I am sure that after watching how we did last year, we can have a great Premier League next season.

"We knew it would be more difficult this year than last year. It is harder to consolidate in the Premier League."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Neither Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare nor Watford boss Walter Mazzarri knows if they will be in charge next season.

Nobody knows what Mazzarri's remit was at Watford - just survival, a top-half finish or something else?

A Foxes win would not improve his chances of staying in the job.

Prediction: 2-0

The Foxes have only won 20% of their league games this season when the pair aren't both in the starting line-up

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's only away win at Leicester in the last nine attempts came in the Championship four years ago (D2, L6).

Leicester lost against Watford for the first time in the Premier League in this season's reverse fixture (W3, D1).

Watford have gone 15 meetings in all competitions without keeping a clean sheet since February 2008.

Leicester City

Leicester have won all four of their Premier League home matches under Craig Shakespeare. They have not managed five top-flight home wins in a row since April 1984.

The Foxes have earned 19 points from nine games since Shakespeare took over as manager. It is the third highest tally over that period, behind only Tottenham's 24 and Liverpool's 20.

Jamie Vardy has managed nine goals in 13 games, having only scored seven times in his previous 31 appearances this season.

Riyad Mahrez could make his 100th Premier League appearance, becoming the first Algerian to reach the milestone.

Watford

The Hornets have lost four successive away matches without scoring. Three of their remaining four games are away.

Their only away win in 12 attempts came at Arsenal in January (D2, L9).

Watford have only scored four goals in their last seven fixtures.

A 12th victory of the season would equal the club's Premier League record set last season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 22% Probability of home win: 60% Probability of away win: 18%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.