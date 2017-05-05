Premier League
Leicester15:00Watford
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Watford

Craig Shakespeare
Leicester have won all four of their Premier League home matches under Craig Shakespeare.

    TEAM NEWS

    Leicester captain Wes Morgan remains unavailable because of a hamstring injury, although he could be fit for next week's trip to Manchester City.

    Nampalys Mendy and on-loan defender Molla Wague are long-term absentees.

    Watford will be without Miguel Britos, who was substituted with a leg muscle problem during the first half against Liverpool on Monday night.

    Fellow defender Jose Holebas missed that game with a foot injury and will be assessed.

    MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    Simon Brotherton: "It has been quite a turnaround for Leicester over the last two-and-a-half months as they've finally sorted themselves out.

    "Only Tottenham and Liverpool have collected more points than their total of 19 since Craig Shakespeare took over, though it remains to be seen whether he's still in charge next season.

    "Walter Mazzari's position at Watford is also unclear, even if he is making the right noises about wanting to stay.

    "Both teams sit on the much-talked about safety benchmark of 40 points and look set for a mid-table finish, but could still theoretically end up anywhere from eighth to 18th."

    Twitter: @SimonBrotherton

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare: "With Watford being near us, we have to try and beat them on Saturday.

    "I'm a big believer in momentum. We've got three home games left at King Power Stadium.

    "We'd like to finish on a high and that will be the message."

    Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri on whether his job is safe: "I think it even more than before if I look at my team, how we play, my contract.

    "I am sure that after watching how we did last year, we can have a great Premier League next season.

    "We knew it would be more difficult this year than last year. It is harder to consolidate in the Premier League."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    Neither Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare nor Watford boss Walter Mazzarri knows if they will be in charge next season.

    Nobody knows what Mazzarri's remit was at Watford - just survival, a top-half finish or something else?

    A Foxes win would not improve his chances of staying in the job.

    Prediction: 2-0

    Lawro's full predictions v indie rock band and Leicester fans Kasabian

    • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game
    Leicester's win ratio this season is 50% when Vardy and Okazaki start together
    The Foxes have only won 20% of their league games this season when the pair aren't both in the starting line-up

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Watford's only away win at Leicester in the last nine attempts came in the Championship four years ago (D2, L6).
    • Leicester lost against Watford for the first time in the Premier League in this season's reverse fixture (W3, D1).
    • Watford have gone 15 meetings in all competitions without keeping a clean sheet since February 2008.

    Leicester City

    • Leicester have won all four of their Premier League home matches under Craig Shakespeare. They have not managed five top-flight home wins in a row since April 1984.
    • The Foxes have earned 19 points from nine games since Shakespeare took over as manager. It is the third highest tally over that period, behind only Tottenham's 24 and Liverpool's 20.
    • Jamie Vardy has managed nine goals in 13 games, having only scored seven times in his previous 31 appearances this season.
    • Riyad Mahrez could make his 100th Premier League appearance, becoming the first Algerian to reach the milestone.

    Watford

    • The Hornets have lost four successive away matches without scoring. Three of their remaining four games are away.
    • Their only away win in 12 attempts came at Arsenal in January (D2, L9).
    • Watford have only scored four goals in their last seven fixtures.
    • A 12th victory of the season would equal the club's Premier League record set last season.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-0Probability of draw: 22%
    Probability of home win: 60%Probability of away win: 18%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Chelsea34263572294381
    2Tottenham34238371224977
    3Liverpool35209671422969
    4Man City34199665372866
    5Man Utd341714351252665
    6Arsenal33186964422260
    7Everton351610960402058
    8West Brom34128143943-444
    9Southampton33118143944-541
    10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
    11Leicester34117164254-1240
    12Stoke351010153750-1340
    13Watford34117163755-1840
    14Burnley35116183549-1439
    15West Ham35109164459-1539
    16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
    17Hull3597193667-3134
    18Swansea3595214069-2932
    19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
    20Sunderland3456232660-3421
    View full Premier League table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC