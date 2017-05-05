Hull City v Sunderland

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been asked to stay next season by owner Ellis Short, according to reports.

TEAM NEWS

There are no new injury concerns for fourth-bottom Hull ahead of Saturday's match against relegated Sunderland.

Dieumerci Mbokani could return after two games out with a hamstring problem, while Omar Elabdellaoui has overcome a back injury but is short of fitness.

Midfielder Sebastian Larsson is available for Sunderland after completing a three-match suspension.

Billy Jones, Jason Denayer, Jack Rodwell, Darron Gibson and Lee Cattermole are all fitness doubts.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Hull this week, Swansea next. Sunderland might be down already but they could play a big part in who goes with them.

"After the furore surrounding Championship play-off hopefuls Huddersfield's team selection last week, David Moyes' plans for the remaining games will be interesting.

"Wouldn't Sunderland's best interests be served by a line-up of those players most likely to still be at the club next season? Moyes says he will be.

"Hull must simply do what they've done in six of the seven Premier League home games under Marco Silva. They must win. They MUST win - before watching Swansea versus Everton, cheering the Toffees.

"If they get the points to keep them in the top flight, keeping Silva would then be the challenge."

Twitter:@Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Hull City head coach Marco Silva on reports linking him with other Premier League clubs: "For me nothing has changed. It is normal that it (speculation) will start now but we will never lose our focus and we have one goal in mind.

"I see my future today and tomorrow to prepare the team and I am focused on playing well and winning next Saturday. This is what is important - not what happens in two months.

"I prepare one day then the next day and the next game, and this is my way."

Sunderland manager David Moyes on his future: "I've got a four-year contract and I'll be Sunderland manager next season.

"I know what needs to be done to get back in the Premier League and I know what the requirements are to do that.

"I met with Martin (Bain) and Ellis (Short) this week and we had initial discussions about how we move forward. We will meet again in a few weeks."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Hull know their strong home form is crucial to them staying up and they know they cannot afford to drop any points at the KCOM Stadium.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v indie rock band Kasabian

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sunderland have won seven of the last 11 league meetings but beat Hull for the first time in five attempts with a 3-0 victory in November's reverse fixture.

The losing team has failed to score in 23 of the 29 league clashes between Hull and Sunderland.

Hull City

Hull have set club Premier League record runs of four consecutive home wins and eight home matches unbeaten.

They have taken 19 points from a possible 21 at home since Marco Silva's arrival in January.

A third straight clean sheet for the Tigers would be their best defensive run of 2016-17.

Silva is unbeaten in 41 league home matches as a manager since Estoril were beaten 1-0 by Rio Ave in the Portuguese league on 30 March 2014 (W34, D7).

Sunderland

Relegated Sunderland will have spent 261 days in the bottom three by the end of this campaign.

The Wearsiders are aiming to do a league double over a Premier League rival for the first time this season.

Victor Anichebe has not scored in 12 league games since his two-goal haul against Hull at the KCOM Stadium in November.

Jermain Defoe has scored four times in five Premier League matches against the Tigers.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches