Swansea City v Everton

Swansea head coach Paul Clement.
Swansea head coach Paul Clement is set to stay in the job whether or not the club is relegated, according to reports.

    TEAM NEWS

    Swansea's top scorer Fernando Llorente has overcome a stomach bug, but a hamstring injury looks likely to have curtailed Jefferson Montero's season.

    Angel Rangel will return to training next week and could yet play again this season after missing two months with a broken foot.

    Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin will miss a second match with a thigh injury but is expected to return to face Watford.

    James McCarthy is nearing fitness after a hamstring problem but remains out.

    MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    Steve Wilson: "Swansea City have never won a home league game against Everton - and there's never been a better time to start.

    "Paul Clement has done an extremely good job to give a dispirited squad some hope after the - in football terms - catastrophic spell under Bob Bradley.

    "However, you still feel that they might need to squeeze every last point from their remaining games against Everton, Sunderland and West Brom.

    "It might just be a good time to play Everton, whose primary target of qualifying for Europe has been achieved and for whom a top-four place is no longer realistically attainable.

    "Their season has been one of great promise, and with more money in the bank and a new stadium on the architects' drawing board, it's no wonder Ronald Koeman wants to stick around."

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Swansea City head coach Paul Clement: "We know that if we manage to survive this year it will be a remarkable achievement. It has not been done often.

    "Anything worthwhile you have to work hard for. You have to go through an ordeal with all the pressure, and we certainly will have done that."

    Everton manager Ronald Koeman on speculation linking him to Barcelona: "There's no chance that I will leave Everton before the end of my contract.

    "I don't see me being the next manager (of Barcelona).

    "I mentioned several times it's human ambition - for players, for managers. That doesn't change my position or contract with Everton.

    "I'm really happy, I'm looking forward to next season."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    Chelsea's 3-0 win at Goodison Park flattered them a little bit, but Everton still looked a bit flat to me.

    Swansea, in contrast, are fighting for their lives.

    Prediction: 2-1

    Everton have a good record at teams in the Premier League relegation zone

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Swansea City have only won twice in 26 competitive meetings against Everton, but are unbeaten in the last five (W1, D4).
    • Everton have never lost a league match away to the Swans, winning eight of the 11 fixtures.

    Swansea City

    • Swansea could go three league games without defeat for the first time this season.
    • They could also secure their first back-to-back home wins since May 2016.
    • However, Swansea have the league's worst defensive record, conceding 69 goals.
    • Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored nine and created 12 of Swansea's 40 league goals in 2016-17, including an unrivalled seven assists from set-pieces.

    Everton

    • Everton are winless in six away matches and have only two victories on the road in the last 15 games (D6, L7).
    • They have not lost a league match in Wales since 1956, when beaten 1-0 by Cardiff at Ninian Park.
    • Having scored 35 goals in the first 11 matches of 2017, Everton could go three league games without scoring for the first time since April 2006.
    • Only one of Romelu Lukaku's 14 goals this year has come away from Goodison Park.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 24%
    Probability of home win: 25%Probability of away win: 51%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Chelsea34263572294381
    2Tottenham34238371224977
    3Liverpool35209671422969
    4Man City34199665372866
    5Man Utd341714351252665
    6Arsenal33186964422260
    7Everton351610960402058
    8West Brom34128143943-444
    9Southampton33118143944-541
    10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
    11Leicester34117164254-1240
    12Stoke351010153750-1340
    13Watford34117163755-1840
    14Burnley35116183549-1439
    15West Ham35109164459-1539
    16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
    17Hull3597193667-3134
    18Swansea3595214069-2932
    19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
    20Sunderland3456232660-3421
    View full Premier League table

