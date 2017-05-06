Queen of the South 0-1 Dunfermline Athletic

Nicky Clark scored his 16th goal of the season for Dunfermline

A last-gasp goal from Nicky Clark saw Dunfermline edge Queen of the South to seal fifth place in the Championship.

The hosts created a string of chances in the first half but were unable to find a way past Dunfermline goalkeeper Sean Murdoch.

Queens continued to push in the second period, with Stephen Dobbie keeping Murdoch busy.

But it was the Pars who grabbed all three points courtesy of Clark's effort in the first minute of added time.

Victory meant they finished five points clear of Queens, who had to settle for sixth place.