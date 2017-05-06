Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Queen of the South 0-1 Dunfermline Athletic
A last-gasp goal from Nicky Clark saw Dunfermline edge Queen of the South to seal fifth place in the Championship.
The hosts created a string of chances in the first half but were unable to find a way past Dunfermline goalkeeper Sean Murdoch.
Queens continued to push in the second period, with Stephen Dobbie keeping Murdoch busy.
But it was the Pars who grabbed all three points courtesy of Clark's effort in the first minute of added time.
Victory meant they finished five points clear of Queens, who had to settle for sixth place.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Robinson
- 14Jacobs
- 5Brownlie
- 6Higgins
- 3Marshall
- 23Thomas
- 22TappingSubstituted forThomsonat 60'minutes
- 8Rankin
- 39CarmichaelSubstituted forMurrayat 73'minutes
- 11DobbieBooked at 77mins
- 25DykesSubstituted forLyleat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Dowie
- 9Lyle
- 10Hilson
- 15Thomson
- 20Atkinson
- 24Mercer
- 27Murray
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 7Paton
- 12Ashcroft
- 5Fordyce
- 2Williamson
- 20Higginbotham
- 8Wedderburn
- 16McCabe
- 18McMullanSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
- 37Clark
- 9MoffatSubstituted forCardleat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Cardle
- 15Spence
- 17Reilly
- 31Morrison
- 32Luke
- 33Smith
- 43Hutton
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,849
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dom Thomas (Queen of the South).
Rhys McCabe (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Murdoch.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Paul McMullan.
Attempt blocked. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Booking
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Daniel Carmichael.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Lyndon Dykes.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Michael Moffat.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Joseph Thomson replaces Callum Tapping.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean Murdoch.
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).