Greenock Morton 1-1 Dundee United

Kudus Oyenuga (far right) gave Morton the lead

Morton and Dundee United will meet in the Premiership play-off quarter-final after United missed out on finishing second in the Championship.

The Tangerines needed to win and for Falkirk to drop points to finish second and progress to the semi-final. The Bairns beat Dumbarton 1-0.

After Tony Andreu hit the bar for United in the first half, Kudus Oyenuga headed Morton ahead in the second.

But Blair Spittal struck from 10 yards to draw the sides level.

Fourth-placed Morton, who were earlier forced to bring on Michael Tidser for the injured Ross Forbes, then lost goalkeeper Bryn Halliwell, James McGowan coming on.

Substitute Aidan Nesbitt came close for the home side, keeper Cammy Bell denying the on-loan Celtic midfielder with a fine save.

The sides will meet twice more in the next six days. The first leg of the play-off quarter-final will be back at Cappielow on Tuesday, with the return at Tannadice on Friday.

And the winner will take on Falkirk in the semi-final on 16 and 19 May, with the final against the Premiership's second bottom side played over 25 and 28 May.