Raith Rovers 2-1 Ayr United

A late Declan McManus winner could safeguard Raith Rovers' Championship status

Raith Rovers face a Scottish Championship relegation play-off despite a battling win over Ayr United.

Declan McManus struck in the last minute to earn 10-man Rovers victory.

Jonathan Court, for Raith, and Ross Docherty, for Ayr, had scored either side of half-time.

St Mirren's draw at champions Hibernian consigned Rovers to a play-off semi-final clash with Brechin City, while the Honest Men finish bottom of the table, and are automatically relegated.

John Hughes' side made the worst possible start when goalkeeper Pavol Penksa was shown a red card for a foul on Craig Moore. But with Conor Brennan in goal, Raith went ahead eight minutes before the break when Court fired home from the edge of the box.

Ayr got themselves back on level terms with 20 minutes to go, with Docherty's effort from outside the box finding the net.

Brennan saved Alan Forrest's penalty before McManus scored the winner with time running out.