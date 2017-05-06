Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 1.
Dumbarton 0-1 Falkirk
-
- From the section Football
Nathan Austin scored the only goal as Falkirk beat Dumbarton to ensure they finished second in the Championship.
Sons' Lewis Vaughan clipped the bar with a first-half effort and Sam Stanton had a shot well saved by Falkirk keeper Robbie Thomson.
Austin bagged the winner five minutes from time, nodding home from Luke Leahy's fine cross.
The result means Falkirk face one less play-off round as they look to secure promotion to the Premiership.
The Bairns will meet the winner of the two-legged tie between third-placed Dundee United and fourth-placed Morton, for the chance to face the side finishing second bottom of the top flight.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 27Martin
- 17Smith
- 5Buchanan
- 14BarrBooked at 34mins
- 12Harvie
- 6CarswellSubstituted forDochertyat 83'minutes
- 11Stanton
- 22Stirling
- 23VaughanSubstituted forGallagherat 79'minutes
- 10Thomson
- 9FlemingSubstituted forNadeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Docherty
- 4Lang
- 7Gallagher
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
- 25Nuttall
- 72Nade
Falkirk
- 24Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 15Gasparotto
- 14Grant
- 3Leahy
- 6McKee
- 8Kerr
- 10Sibbald
- 28CraigenSubstituted forAirdat 78'minutes
- 16AustinSubstituted forMcHughat 88'minutes
- 18Miller
Substitutes
- 1Rogers
- 2Kidd
- 9Baird
- 19McHugh
- 21Shepherd
- 23Gallacher
- 33Aird
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 1,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 1.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Lee Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Robert Thomson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Robert McHugh replaces Nathan Austin.
Christian Nade (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 1. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Leahy.
Samuel Stanton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Docherty replaces Stuart Carswell.
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces Lewis Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Fraser Aird replaces James Craigen.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Christian Nade replaces Garry Fleming.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Barr.
Samuel Stanton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.
Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Peter Grant (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Mark Kerr (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).
Foul by Robert Thomson (Dumbarton).
Lee Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Lee Miller (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Dumbarton).
Peter Grant (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.