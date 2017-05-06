Dumbarton 0-1 Falkirk

From the section

Nathan Austin was the hero for Falkirk

Nathan Austin scored the only goal as Falkirk beat Dumbarton to ensure they finished second in the Championship.

Sons' Lewis Vaughan clipped the bar with a first-half effort and Sam Stanton had a shot well saved by Falkirk keeper Robbie Thomson.

Austin bagged the winner five minutes from time, nodding home from Luke Leahy's fine cross.

The result means Falkirk face one less play-off round as they look to secure promotion to the Premiership.

The Bairns will meet the winner of the two-legged tie between third-placed Dundee United and fourth-placed Morton, for the chance to face the side finishing second bottom of the top flight.