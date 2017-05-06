Peterhead v Alloa Athletic
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|35
|25
|3
|7
|78
|32
|46
|78
|2
|Alloa
|35
|17
|11
|7
|67
|41
|26
|62
|3
|Airdrieonians
|35
|15
|4
|16
|58
|64
|-6
|49
|4
|Brechin
|35
|15
|4
|16
|42
|48
|-6
|49
|5
|East Fife
|35
|12
|10
|13
|40
|42
|-2
|46
|6
|Queen's Park
|35
|12
|10
|13
|35
|48
|-13
|46
|7
|Albion
|35
|11
|9
|15
|41
|46
|-5
|42
|8
|Stranraer
|35
|11
|8
|16
|44
|49
|-5
|41
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|35
|11
|5
|19
|44
|63
|-19
|38
|10
|Peterhead
|35
|9
|10
|16
|41
|57
|-16
|37