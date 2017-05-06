Match ends, Stranraer 2, East Fife 1.
Stranraer v East Fife
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Belford
- 2Robertson
- 4Barron
- 18Neill
- 3DickSubstituted forMcGowanat 90+2'minutes
- 8Bell
- 23Thomson
- 33Gibson
- 19DonaldSubstituted forWilsonat 72'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 10Agnew
- 9MalcolmSubstituted forKassarateat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Kassarate
- 12McGowan
- 13Currie
- 14Morena
- 15Wilson
- 20McGuigan
- 21Kemp
East Fife
- 21Hurst
- 4Kane
- 6Kerr
- 17Duffie
- 16Penrice
- 19PatersonSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
- 15WattSubstituted forReillyat 55'minutes
- 12Curran
- 14Robinson
- 3Slattery
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 2Cooper
- 7Lamont
- 8Brown
- 10Smith
- 18Austin
- 20Reilly
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 462
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, East Fife 1.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris McGowan.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Chris McGowan replaces Liam Dick.
Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by William Gibson (Stranraer).
Kieran Duffie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Barron.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Booking
David Wilson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Penrice (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Wilson (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 2, East Fife 1. Amadou Kassarate (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Amadou Kassarate replaces Craig Malcolm.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jesse Curran.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Jesse Curran (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Barron.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, East Fife 1. Jason Kerr (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Hand ball by David Barron (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. David Wilson replaces Michael Donald.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Nicki Paterson.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).
Nicki Paterson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jesse Curran (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, East Fife 0. Craig Malcolm (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Gibson.
Attempt saved. Scott Robinson (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.
Attempt saved. Chris Kane (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Attempt missed. Jesse Curran (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Chris Duggan (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ben Reilly replaces Luke Watt.