Scottish League One
Stranraer2East Fife1

Stranraer v East Fife

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Belford
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Barron
  • 18Neill
  • 3DickSubstituted forMcGowanat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Bell
  • 23Thomson
  • 33Gibson
  • 19DonaldSubstituted forWilsonat 72'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 10Agnew
  • 9MalcolmSubstituted forKassarateat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Kassarate
  • 12McGowan
  • 13Currie
  • 14Morena
  • 15Wilson
  • 20McGuigan
  • 21Kemp

East Fife

  • 21Hurst
  • 4Kane
  • 6Kerr
  • 17Duffie
  • 16Penrice
  • 19PatersonSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
  • 15WattSubstituted forReillyat 55'minutes
  • 12Curran
  • 14Robinson
  • 3Slattery
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Cooper
  • 7Lamont
  • 8Brown
  • 10Smith
  • 18Austin
  • 20Reilly
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
462

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Stranraer 2, East Fife 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, East Fife 1.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris McGowan.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Chris McGowan replaces Liam Dick.

Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by William Gibson (Stranraer).

Kieran Duffie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Barron.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Booking

David Wilson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Penrice (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Wilson (Stranraer).

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 2, East Fife 1. Amadou Kassarate (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Amadou Kassarate replaces Craig Malcolm.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jesse Curran.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Jesse Curran (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Barron.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, East Fife 1. Jason Kerr (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Hand ball by David Barron (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. David Wilson replaces Michael Donald.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Nicki Paterson.

Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).

Nicki Paterson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jesse Curran (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, East Fife 0. Craig Malcolm (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Gibson.

Attempt saved. Scott Robinson (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.

Attempt saved. Chris Kane (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Attempt missed. Jesse Curran (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Chris Duggan (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Ben Reilly replaces Luke Watt.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston36263780324881
2Alloa361711869442562
3Airdrieonians36164166166-552
4Brechin36155164349-650
5East Fife361210144144-346
6Queen's Park361210143751-1446
7Stranraer36128164650-444
8Albion36119164148-742
9Peterhead361010164459-1540
10Stenhousemuir36116194564-1939
