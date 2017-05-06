Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 1.
Stenhousemuir v Brechin City
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 17Bowman
- 2RobertsonBooked at 5mins
- 4Marsh
- 5Kerr
- 3Duthie
- 7Mazana-MartinezSubstituted forRoyat 83'minutes
- 8Millar
- 6Berry
- 11Furtado
- 9McMenamin
- 10Shaw
Substitutes
- 1McCabe
- 12McCormack
- 14Meechan
- 15Summers
- 16Grant
- 18Roy
- 19Smith
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McLean
- 4Lynas
- 5Hill
- 3Dyer
- 6DaleBooked at 57mins
- 8Graham
- 7TroutenSubstituted forFordat 29'minutes
- 10Watt
- 11LoveSubstituted forFuscoat 66'minutes
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Caldwell
- 14Fusco
- 15Ford
- 16O'Neil
- 17Dods
- 20O'Neil
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 557
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 1.
Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).
Vincent Berry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Graham Bowman.
Attempt saved. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Vincent Berry.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Vincent Berry.
Foul by Ally Roy (Stenhousemuir).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ally Roy replaces Carlos Mazana-Martinez.
Attempt saved. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Fraser Kerr (Stenhousemuir).
Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Finn Graham.
Attempt missed. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Elliot Ford.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Gary Fusco replaces Ally Love because of an injury.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Graham Bowman.
Attempt saved. Elliot Ford (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 1. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Elliot Ford.
Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
James Dale (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Willis Furtado (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Carlos Mazana-Martinez (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.