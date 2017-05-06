Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir1Brechin1

Stenhousemuir v Brechin City

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 17Bowman
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 5mins
  • 4Marsh
  • 5Kerr
  • 3Duthie
  • 7Mazana-MartinezSubstituted forRoyat 83'minutes
  • 8Millar
  • 6Berry
  • 11Furtado
  • 9McMenamin
  • 10Shaw

Substitutes

  • 1McCabe
  • 12McCormack
  • 14Meechan
  • 15Summers
  • 16Grant
  • 18Roy
  • 19Smith

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 2McLean
  • 4Lynas
  • 5Hill
  • 3Dyer
  • 6DaleBooked at 57mins
  • 8Graham
  • 7TroutenSubstituted forFordat 29'minutes
  • 10Watt
  • 11LoveSubstituted forFuscoat 66'minutes
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Caldwell
  • 14Fusco
  • 15Ford
  • 16O'Neil
  • 17Dods
  • 20O'Neil
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
557

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 1.

Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).

Vincent Berry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Graham Bowman.

Attempt saved. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Vincent Berry.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Vincent Berry.

Foul by Ally Roy (Stenhousemuir).

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ally Roy replaces Carlos Mazana-Martinez.

Attempt saved. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Fraser Kerr (Stenhousemuir).

Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Finn Graham.

Attempt missed. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Elliot Ford.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Gary Fusco replaces Ally Love because of an injury.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Graham Bowman.

Attempt saved. Elliot Ford (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 1. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Elliot Ford.

Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

James Dale (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Willis Furtado (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Carlos Mazana-Martinez (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston36263780324881
2Alloa361711869442562
3Airdrieonians36164166166-552
4Brechin36155164349-650
5East Fife361210144144-346
6Queen's Park361210143751-1446
7Stranraer36128164650-444
8Albion36119164148-742
9Peterhead361010164459-1540
10Stenhousemuir36116194564-1939
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories