Scottish League Two
Elgin0Cowdenbeath0

Elgin City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Waters
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Nicolson
  • 4McHardyBooked at 90mins
  • 3MacPheeBooked at 90mins
  • 7DoddSubstituted forStewartat 78'minutes
  • 6Smith
  • 10Reilly
  • 11SutherlandSubstituted forMooreat 67'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 9McLeishSubstituted forGunnat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Gunn
  • 14Moore
  • 15Stewart
  • 16Brownlie
  • 17Sinnamon
  • 18Bruce
  • 21Mackay

Cowdenbeath

  • 17Sneddon
  • 23Pyper
  • 2Syme
  • 5RumsbyBooked at 71mins
  • 16RutherfordBooked at 83mins
  • 20BuchananSubstituted forMooreat 64'minutes
  • 4MullenSubstituted forMuirheadat 81'minutes
  • 6MillerBooked at 64mins
  • 12Henderson
  • 9Carrick
  • 14Renton

Substitutes

  • 1McGurn
  • 7Moore
  • 8O'Brien
  • 11Rooney
  • 18Johnston
  • 21McLauchlan
  • 29Muirhead
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
909

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Booking

Archie MacPhee (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Booking

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Archie MacPhee (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Henderson (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Kyle Miller.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Smith.

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Elgin City).

Dale Carrick (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Archie MacPhee.

Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Mark Nicolson.

Booking

Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces Fraser Mullen because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Keiran Stewart replaces Chris Dodd.

Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).

Liam Henderson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Craig Gunn replaces Chris McLeish.

Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Daniel Moore replaces Alisdair Sutherland.

Attempt saved. Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Lewis Moore replaces Robbie Buchanan.

Booking

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath361812663362766
2Forfar361810869492064
3Annan Athletic36184146158358
4Montrose361410124453-952
5Elgin361491367472051
6Stirling361211135059-947
7Edinburgh City361110153845-743
8Berwick361010165065-1540
9Clyde36108184964-1538
10Cowdenbeath3698194055-1535
