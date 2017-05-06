Match ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 4.
Forfar Athletic v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1Adam
- 2BainSubstituted forScottat 78'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 4Travis
- 5O'Brien
- 3McLaughlinBooked at 71mins
- 7CoxSubstituted forMunroat 45'minutes
- 6MaloneSubstituted forFotheringhamat 72'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 10SwankieBooked at 70mins
- 11Denholm
- 8Peters
- 9Lister
Substitutes
- 12Munro
- 14Milne
- 15Fotheringham
- 16Malone
- 17Scott
- 18Kennedy
- 21McGovern
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Home
- 4Bronsky
- 5Watson
- 3Lucas
- 7WrightSubstituted forWeathersonat 69'minutes
- 6Skelton
- 8Cuddihy
- 11DachnowiczSubstituted forOmarat 60'minutes
- 9McKenna
- 10OsadolorSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Currie
- 14Omar
- 15Swinglehurst
- 16Krissian
- 17Smith
- 18Flanagan
- 19Weatherson
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 4.
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David McKenna (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 4. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David McKenna.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Martyn Fotheringham (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Marc Scott.
Booking
Martyn Fotheringham (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Forfar Athletic).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marc Scott (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marc Scott (Forfar Athletic) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt blocked. Jim Lister (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Aidan Smith replaces Smart Osadolor.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Marc Scott replaces Jamie Bain.
Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Martyn Fotheringham replaces Eddie Malone.
Booking
Christopher McLaughlin (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Forfar Athletic).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David McKenna (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Peter Weatherson replaces Max Wright.
Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Jim Lister (Forfar Athletic).
Stephen Bronsky (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Max Wright (Annan Athletic).
David Cox (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).