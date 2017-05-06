Match ends, Montrose 1, Clyde 1.
Montrose v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 6Pascazio
- 5AllanBooked at 57mins
- 3Steeves
- 7HaySubstituted forFergusonat 56'minutes
- 8MassonSubstituted forWebsterat 56'minutes
- 4WatsonBooked at 64mins
- 11SmithBooked at 52mins
- 9FraserSubstituted forCallaghanat 72'minutes
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 12Webster
- 14Callaghan
- 15Ferguson
- 16McWalter
- 17Campbell
- 21Millar
Clyde
- 1Gourlay
- 23Waddell
- 13McMillanBooked at 37mins
- 4McNiff
- 2McNeil
- 16JohnstonSubstituted forMcKenzieat 90+2'minutes
- 24McGovern
- 6McLaughlin
- 11Higgins
- 9GormleyBooked at 64mins
- 28Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 8Flynn
- 10McKenzie
- 12Finnie
- 17Ferguson
- 18MacDonald
- 20Millar
- 21Gibson
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 1,324
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 1, Clyde 1.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Marc McKenzie replaces Philip Johnston.
Greg Pascazio (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gormley (Clyde).
Attempt saved. Ryan Ferguson (Montrose) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Ferguson (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Greg Pascazio (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gormley (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Clyde 1. Chris Templeman (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Smith.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Matthew Smith (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ewan McNeil (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Gary Fraser.
Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.
Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Booking
Paul Watson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
David Gormley (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Montrose).
Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.
Greg Pascazio (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Booking
Matthew Allan (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).
David Gormley (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Graham Webster replaces Terry Masson.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Ryan Ferguson replaces Kerr Hay.