Scottish League Two
Montrose1Clyde1

Montrose v Clyde

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 6Pascazio
  • 5AllanBooked at 57mins
  • 3Steeves
  • 7HaySubstituted forFergusonat 56'minutes
  • 8MassonSubstituted forWebsterat 56'minutes
  • 4WatsonBooked at 64mins
  • 11SmithBooked at 52mins
  • 9FraserSubstituted forCallaghanat 72'minutes
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 12Webster
  • 14Callaghan
  • 15Ferguson
  • 16McWalter
  • 17Campbell
  • 21Millar

Clyde

  • 1Gourlay
  • 23Waddell
  • 13McMillanBooked at 37mins
  • 4McNiff
  • 2McNeil
  • 16JohnstonSubstituted forMcKenzieat 90+2'minutes
  • 24McGovern
  • 6McLaughlin
  • 11Higgins
  • 9GormleyBooked at 64mins
  • 28Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 10McKenzie
  • 12Finnie
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18MacDonald
  • 20Millar
  • 21Gibson
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
1,324

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 1, Clyde 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 1, Clyde 1.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Marc McKenzie replaces Philip Johnston.

Greg Pascazio (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Gormley (Clyde).

Attempt saved. Ryan Ferguson (Montrose) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Ryan Ferguson (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Greg Pascazio (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Gormley (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Clyde 1. Chris Templeman (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Smith.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Matthew Smith (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ewan McNeil (Clyde).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Gary Fraser.

Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.

Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Booking

Paul Watson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

David Gormley (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Matthew Smith (Montrose).

Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.

Greg Pascazio (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Booking

Matthew Allan (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).

David Gormley (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Graham Webster replaces Terry Masson.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Ryan Ferguson replaces Kerr Hay.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath361812663362766
2Forfar361810869492064
3Annan Athletic36184146158358
4Montrose361410124453-952
5Elgin361491367472051
6Stirling361211135059-947
7Edinburgh City361110153845-743
8Berwick361010165065-1540
9Clyde36108184964-1538
10Cowdenbeath3698194055-1535
