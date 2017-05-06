Tranmere into National League promotion final

James Norwood's late goal guaranteed Tranmere's place in the National League promotion final at Wembley on 14 May

Tranmere are 90 minutes away from ending their two-year Football League exile after coming through their National League play-off semi-final with Aldershot.

Rovers cruised to a 3-0 win in the away leg on Wednesday and drew 2-2 at Prenton Park, making them 5-2 aggregate winners.

It looked like being another victory for Tranmere as they went ahead 31 minutes in, Cole Stockton putting away his 24th of the season as he took down a flick-on and finished smartly.

Aldershot's race looked run but they found a goal back before the break, Bernard Mensah driving in to give them hope.

Lois Maynard hit the post for Tranmere after the restart but Aldershot responded by taking the lead, Jeff Hughes putting through his own goal from a cross into the box.

There were 40 minutes remaining at that stage but the Shots could not make Tranmere sweat further and were in fact caught on the break in time added on, James Norwood equalising.

Some fans spilled onto the field in celebration and Tranmere now wait to see who they will face at Wembley on 14 May, with Forest Green and Dagenham tied at 1-1 before their second leg on Sunday.

Report supplied by the Press Association.