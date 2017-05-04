National League - 1st Leg
Dag & Red19:00Forest Green
Venue: Victoria Road

Dagenham & Redbridge v Forest Green Rovers

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Thursday 4th May 2017

    View all National League scores

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Lincoln City46309783404399
    2Tranmere46298979394095
    3Forest Green4625111088563286
    4Dag & Red462661479532684
    5Aldershot4623131066372982
    6Dover462471585632279
    7Barrow4620151172531975
    8Gateshead4619131472512170
    9Macclesfield46208186457768
    10Bromley46188205966-762
    11Boreham Wood461513184948158
    12Sutton United461513186163-258
    13Wrexham461513184761-1458
    14Maidstone United461610205975-1658
    15Eastleigh461415175663-757
    16Solihull Moors461510216275-1355
    17Torquay461411215461-753
    18Woking461411216680-1453
    19Chester461410226371-852
    20Guiseley461312215067-1751
    21York461117185570-1550
    22Braintree46139245176-2548
    23Southport46109275297-4539
    24North Ferriby United46123313282-5039
    View full National League table

    Top Stories