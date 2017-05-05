Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

John Ruddy was back-up to Joe Hart during England's World Cup 2014 qualifying campaign

BBC coverage

How to follow: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy is set for his final appearance for the club after being confirmed as one of seven players to leave this summer.

Forward Steven Naismith is banned for the last game of the season after his red card in their draw at Leeds.

QPR secured Championship safety with victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend and could make changes.

Defender Grant Hall is a doubt, while defender Darnell Furlong and midfielder Michael Doughty could start.

Match facts