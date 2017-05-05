Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers
Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy is set for his final appearance for the club after being confirmed as one of seven players to leave this summer.
Forward Steven Naismith is banned for the last game of the season after his red card in their draw at Leeds.
QPR secured Championship safety with victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend and could make changes.
Defender Grant Hall is a doubt, while defender Darnell Furlong and midfielder Michael Doughty could start.
Match facts
- The Canaries have lost just one of their last 13 league matches against QPR at Carrow Road (W9 D3) - a 1-0 defeat in September 2008.
- QPR - who won 2-1 against Norwich in this season's reverse fixture - haven't won both league fixtures in a season against them since the 1983-84 season.
- This will be Ian Holloway's first away league visit to Carrow Road since losing 6-1 as Millwall boss on Boxing Day 2014 - it's one of only three occasions he's seen one of his sides concede six goals in a league game (also Leeds 6-1 QPR in November 2004 and Arsenal 6-0 Blackpool in August 2010).
- Norwich have scored 51 home league goals this season, their most in a season since 1985-86 (also 51); their record for a league season is 56, achieved in 1952-53 and 1955-56.
- The Canaries have lost just one of their last 11 home league games (W7 D3).
- Meanwhile, the Hoops have lost five of their last six on the road (D1), including each of the last four.