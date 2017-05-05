Bristol City v Birmingham City

Che Adams' early red card from referee Mike Jones against Huddersfield was overturned by the FA

Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham is set to make the final appearance of his prolific season-long loan from Chelsea.

But Aaron Wilbraham (knee) and Gary O'Neil (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Relegation-threatened Birmingham City have striker Che Adams available after the red card he received in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield was rescinded.

Club captain Paul Robinson serves the second of a three-game ban but striker Clayton Donaldson has been included in the squad following a knee problem.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has hinted that some of his youngsters could get an opportunity with the Robins safe from the threat of relegation.

But they will be mindful that the English Football League have already written to Huddersfield Town about the changes they made for last Saturday's defeat at Birmingham.

Relegation permutations

Birmingham will start two points clear of both 21st-placed Nottingham Forest, who are at home to Ipswich, and 22nd-placed Blackburn Rovers, who are at Brentford.

But the Blues have an inferior goal difference and, if Harry Redknapp's men fail to win, they will go down if both Blackburn and Forest gain victories.

This is the second time in four seasons that the Blues' Championship survival has gone to the final day - they previously stayed up only thanks to Paul Caddis' equaliser deep into injury time at Bolton.

They went into the final game in the relegation zone that day but ended up sending Doncaster Rovers down instead.

With club captain Robinson suspended, the only survivor from that day is top scorer Jutkiewicz, who played and scored that day for Bolton.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"You have to be fair to the league. You have to pick a side that you genuinely believe can win the game.

"If that includes one or two young players, then brilliant.

"But, for me, my belief is that I have to pick a team that I genuinely believe would win and then I can live with myself and know that I've made the right decisions, for the football club and the league itself."

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp told BBC WM:

"It was good news on Che Adams. I'd have the been the first to condemn him if he'd jumped in with a leg-breaking tackle. I wouldn't stand for that.

"But it was a harsh decision and I'm pleased it got rescinded. He's a player with real potential for us.

"He's only a boy still learning the game but he's powerful, quick, with a lot to offer and has all the attributes to be a very good player."

