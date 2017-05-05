Bristol City v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- BBC Radio Bristol, BBC WM (95.6 FM and Freeview); live text commentary/report on BBC Sport website
Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham is set to make the final appearance of his prolific season-long loan from Chelsea.
But Aaron Wilbraham (knee) and Gary O'Neil (hamstring) remain sidelined.
Relegation-threatened Birmingham City have striker Che Adams available after the red card he received in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield was rescinded.
Club captain Paul Robinson serves the second of a three-game ban but striker Clayton Donaldson has been included in the squad following a knee problem.
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has hinted that some of his youngsters could get an opportunity with the Robins safe from the threat of relegation.
But they will be mindful that the English Football League have already written to Huddersfield Town about the changes they made for last Saturday's defeat at Birmingham.
Relegation permutations
Birmingham will start two points clear of both 21st-placed Nottingham Forest, who are at home to Ipswich, and 22nd-placed Blackburn Rovers, who are at Brentford.
But the Blues have an inferior goal difference and, if Harry Redknapp's men fail to win, they will go down if both Blackburn and Forest gain victories.
This is the second time in four seasons that the Blues' Championship survival has gone to the final day - they previously stayed up only thanks to Paul Caddis' equaliser deep into injury time at Bolton.
They went into the final game in the relegation zone that day but ended up sending Doncaster Rovers down instead.
With club captain Robinson suspended, the only survivor from that day is top scorer Jutkiewicz, who played and scored that day for Bolton.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"You have to be fair to the league. You have to pick a side that you genuinely believe can win the game.
"If that includes one or two young players, then brilliant.
"But, for me, my belief is that I have to pick a team that I genuinely believe would win and then I can live with myself and know that I've made the right decisions, for the football club and the league itself."
Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp told BBC WM:
"It was good news on Che Adams. I'd have the been the first to condemn him if he'd jumped in with a leg-breaking tackle. I wouldn't stand for that.
"But it was a harsh decision and I'm pleased it got rescinded. He's a player with real potential for us.
"He's only a boy still learning the game but he's powerful, quick, with a lot to offer and has all the attributes to be a very good player."
Match facts
- Bristol City have not won in five home league meetings with Birmingham - and have not scored in any of their last three.
- Since losing 3-0 in November 1993, Blues are unbeaten in their last 12 league games against Bristol City.
- Bristol City have won nine of their last 10 home league games played in May - and have won each of the last six, scoring 21 and conceding just four.
- Tammy Abraham has netted 23 league goals in 2016-17 - the most in a league campaign by a Bristol City player since Sam Baldock's 24 in 2013-14.
- Blues' 12-goal top scorer Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored six of them away from home - at least three times as many as any of his team-mates.
- Blues assistant manager Steve Cotterill was Bristol City manager for more than two years, prior to Lee Johnson's appointment in February 2016. He led the Robins to promotion to the Championship in May 2015.