Rotherham12:00Derby
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Derby County

Darren Bent
Darren Bent has scored 13 goals this season

    Rotherham forward Danny Ward (hamstring) could return to the side after missing last week's draw at Preston North End.

    The relegated Millers are playing their final game in the Championship after three seasons in the second tier.

    Derby trio Darren Bent, Will Hughes and Marcus Olsson are injury doubts.

    Striker Bent [hamstring] and midfielder Hughes [back] both missed the win over Wolves, while Olsson was taken off with an ankle problem.

    Match facts

    • The Millers are winless in their last 10 league games against Derby (D3 L7).
    • The Rams have scored exactly three goals in each of their last three league trips to Rotherham, but they have not won either of the most recent two, drawing 3-3 in both (W1).
    • Tom Ince has scored six goals in his last three league games against Rotherham, all braces.
    • Derby have not won on the last day of a league season away from home since May 1985 (3-1 at Newport), losing 11 of 13 since (D2).
    • Rotherham have managed only two wins in their last 15 matches against Derby in all competitions, both 2-1 wins in August 2002 and August 2009 - current manager Paul Warne played in both of those victories.
    • The Rams have won just two of their last 12 away league games, having won three in a row prior to that.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
