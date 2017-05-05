Rotherham United v Derby County
-
Football
Rotherham forward Danny Ward (hamstring) could return to the side after missing last week's draw at Preston North End.
The relegated Millers are playing their final game in the Championship after three seasons in the second tier.
Derby trio Darren Bent, Will Hughes and Marcus Olsson are injury doubts.
Striker Bent [hamstring] and midfielder Hughes [back] both missed the win over Wolves, while Olsson was taken off with an ankle problem.
Match facts
- The Millers are winless in their last 10 league games against Derby (D3 L7).
- The Rams have scored exactly three goals in each of their last three league trips to Rotherham, but they have not won either of the most recent two, drawing 3-3 in both (W1).
- Tom Ince has scored six goals in his last three league games against Rotherham, all braces.
- Derby have not won on the last day of a league season away from home since May 1985 (3-1 at Newport), losing 11 of 13 since (D2).
- Rotherham have managed only two wins in their last 15 matches against Derby in all competitions, both 2-1 wins in August 2002 and August 2009 - current manager Paul Warne played in both of those victories.
- The Rams have won just two of their last 12 away league games, having won three in a row prior to that.