Burton Albion v Reading

Will Miller has only started three league games for Burton since joining on loan from Tottenham

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has said midfielder Will Miller and goalkeeper Stephen Bywater will start.

Top scorer Jackson Irvine is fit despite coming off at half-time in the 1-1 draw against Barnsley, a result which secured Burton's Championship status.

Reading, who can secure a third-place finish with a win, have a doubt over midfielder Garath McCleary.

Stephen Quinn could feature after returning to training this week.

Burton Albion boss reflects on Championship survival

Reading assistant manager Andries Ulderink told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We're going to Burton to win the game. If we win, we'll play Fulham.

"We don't feel we'll be any more or less favourites in the play-offs against them or Huddersfield or Sheffield Wednesday, our focus is just on beating Burton.

"You don't want to go into the play-offs with a feeling that you didn't perform the previous Sunday, so we're going to give everything to win that game.

"I think that's the most important feeling you can project towards the players that you're confident, you picked up a win and you're heading into the play-offs."

Match facts