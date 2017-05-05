Championship
Burton12:00Reading
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Reading

Will Miller
Will Miller has only started three league games for Burton since joining on loan from Tottenham

    Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has said midfielder Will Miller and goalkeeper Stephen Bywater will start.

    Top scorer Jackson Irvine is fit despite coming off at half-time in the 1-1 draw against Barnsley, a result which secured Burton's Championship status.

    Reading, who can secure a third-place finish with a win, have a doubt over midfielder Garath McCleary.

    Stephen Quinn could feature after returning to training this week.

    Reading assistant manager Andries Ulderink told BBC Radio Berkshire:

    "We're going to Burton to win the game. If we win, we'll play Fulham.

    "We don't feel we'll be any more or less favourites in the play-offs against them or Huddersfield or Sheffield Wednesday, our focus is just on beating Burton.

    "You don't want to go into the play-offs with a feeling that you didn't perform the previous Sunday, so we're going to give everything to win that game.

    "I think that's the most important feeling you can project towards the players that you're confident, you picked up a win and you're heading into the play-offs."

    Match facts

    • This will be the second Football League meeting between these teams - Reading won the reverse fixture this season back in November (3-0).
    • The Royals also won a League Cup tie in August 2009 against the Brewers, hammering them 5-1 at the Madejski Stadium.
    • Nigel Clough has tasted defeat in seven of his nine previous league meetings with Reading (W1 D1), with his only win coming in November 2009 as Derby manager.
    • Reading are the first team since the introduction of the Football League play-offs in 1986-87 to qualify for them despite conceding 45 or more away league goals during the regular season.
    • Burton's top scorer in home league games this season is tied between four different players, who have all scored four goals each (Cauley Woodrow, Marvin Sordell, Lloyd Dyer and Jackson Irvine).

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
    View full Championship table

