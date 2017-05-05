Brentford v Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn start the final weekend 22nd, below Nottingham Forest on goal difference and two points behind Birmingham

Blackburn have injury concerns ahead of their final match of the season, which they start in the relegation zone.

Manager Tony Mowbray said "one or two" unnamed players had missed training this week with knocks, while Corry Evans (groin) is definitely sidelined.

Brentford will check on the fitness of Maxime Colin (hip) and Ryan Woods (foot), while Rico Henry remains out.

Alan McCormack hopes to shake off a groin injury to play his final game for the Bees before leaving in the summer.

Relegation permutations

Blackburn will survive if they better Nottingham Forest's result. If they match Forest's result, Rovers must effect a two-goal swing on Forest to finish above them, as Forest's goal difference is better by one and they have also scored nine more goals. Blackburn will go down if both clubs draw.

Birmingham will be safe if they win, regardless of results elsewhere. However, if Blackburn and Forest both win, anything less than a victory for Blues would send them down. A draw would not be enough in that scenario as they have the worst goal difference of the three clubs, who would all finish on 51 points.

Analysis

Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire: "The season comes down to one last match, which has been likened to a cup final. For Blackburn Rovers, it's more important than that.

"Unthinkable has been the word used in terms of relegation all season. It would be a shattering blow for a club, still feeling the effects of relegation from the Premier League and poor recruitment decisions in the aftermath.

"A victory might not secure their status. A defeat might. They just have to look after themselves, with an ear on what's happening at Ashton Gate and the City Ground."

