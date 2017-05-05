Brentford v Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn have injury concerns ahead of their final match of the season, which they start in the relegation zone.
Manager Tony Mowbray said "one or two" unnamed players had missed training this week with knocks, while Corry Evans (groin) is definitely sidelined.
Brentford will check on the fitness of Maxime Colin (hip) and Ryan Woods (foot), while Rico Henry remains out.
Alan McCormack hopes to shake off a groin injury to play his final game for the Bees before leaving in the summer.
Relegation permutations
Blackburn will survive if they better Nottingham Forest's result. If they match Forest's result, Rovers must effect a two-goal swing on Forest to finish above them, as Forest's goal difference is better by one and they have also scored nine more goals. Blackburn will go down if both clubs draw.
Birmingham will be safe if they win, regardless of results elsewhere. However, if Blackburn and Forest both win, anything less than a victory for Blues would send them down. A draw would not be enough in that scenario as they have the worst goal difference of the three clubs, who would all finish on 51 points.
Analysis
Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire: "The season comes down to one last match, which has been likened to a cup final. For Blackburn Rovers, it's more important than that.
"Unthinkable has been the word used in terms of relegation all season. It would be a shattering blow for a club, still feeling the effects of relegation from the Premier League and poor recruitment decisions in the aftermath.
"A victory might not secure their status. A defeat might. They just have to look after themselves, with an ear on what's happening at Ashton Gate and the City Ground."
Match facts
- The Bees have won three of their last four home league games against Blackburn, but lost their most recent meeting, in March 2016 (0-1).
- Victory for Rovers would give them a league double over Brentford for the first time since the 1948/49 season.
- Brentford have won their last three games on the last day of a league season, netting 10 goals and conceding once in those games.
- Blackburn have not lost on any of their last five league trips to London (W1 D4), with that one win coming at Griffin Park.
- Only Chris Wood (15) has scored more league goals than Brentford pair Lasse Vibe and Jota (both 12) in the Championship in 2017.
- Elliott Bennett has been directly involved in three of Blackburn's last six league goals (two goals, one assist).