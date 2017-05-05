Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest have doubts over Danny Fox, Zach Clough and Jack Hobbs going into their crucial final Championship match of the season.
Forest are just one place above the Championship relegation zone, level on points with Blackburn.
Forward Tom Lawrence will not be available for opponents Ipswich because of an ankle problem.
On-loan Toumani Diagouraga (groin) has returned to Leeds, and there are doubts over David McGoldrick and Teddy Bishop.
Midfielder Kevin Bru and defender Tommy Smith will also be assessed.
Relegation permutations
Blackburn face Brentford at Griffin Park and will survive if they better Nottingham Forest's result. If they match Forest's result, Rovers must effect a two-goal swing on Forest to finish above them, as Forest's goal difference is better by one and they have also scored nine more goals. Blackburn will go down if both clubs draw.
Birmingham will be safe if they win at Bristol City, regardless of results elsewhere. However, if Blackburn and Forest both win, anything less than a victory for Blues would send them down. A draw would not be enough in that scenario as they have the worst goal difference of the three clubs, who would all finish on 51 points.
Match facts
- Forest have not lost a home league game against Ipswich in any of their last 11 matches (W5 D6).
- The Tractor Boys' last league victory at the City Ground came in December 1999, a 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal from Matt Holland.
- Nottingham Forest have lost their last three final day fixtures played at home, last beating Portsmouth 2-0 back in 2012.
- Only Aston Villa (14) and Rotherham (17) have scored fewer away goals in the Championship this season than Ipswich (18).
- Forest have only failed to score in one of their last 10 home games, vs relegation rivals Blackburn in April (0-1).
- Tom Lawrence has scored more goals (9) and provided more assists (9) than any other Ipswich player in the Championship this season.