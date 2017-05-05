Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Zach Clough has scored four goals for Nottingham Forest since joining in January

Nottingham Forest have doubts over Danny Fox, Zach Clough and Jack Hobbs going into their crucial final Championship match of the season.

Forest are just one place above the Championship relegation zone, level on points with Blackburn.

Forward Tom Lawrence will not be available for opponents Ipswich because of an ankle problem.

On-loan Toumani Diagouraga (groin) has returned to Leeds, and there are doubts over David McGoldrick and Teddy Bishop.

Midfielder Kevin Bru and defender Tommy Smith will also be assessed.

Relegation permutations

Blackburn face Brentford at Griffin Park and will survive if they better Nottingham Forest's result. If they match Forest's result, Rovers must effect a two-goal swing on Forest to finish above them, as Forest's goal difference is better by one and they have also scored nine more goals. Blackburn will go down if both clubs draw.

Birmingham will be safe if they win at Bristol City, regardless of results elsewhere. However, if Blackburn and Forest both win, anything less than a victory for Blues would send them down. A draw would not be enough in that scenario as they have the worst goal difference of the three clubs, who would all finish on 51 points.

Match facts