Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City
Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing (knee) is expected to miss the match and the Championship play-offs.
Boss David Wagner could make a number of changes after making 10 alterations for the defeat at Birmingham City on Saturday.
Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham could make his final appearance for the club after 10 years.
The former Aston Villa man is out of contract in the summer and is yet to agree a new deal.
Match facts
- Huddersfield are winless in seven league matches against Cardiff (D2 L5) since a 1-0 win in January 2003.
- Victory for the Bluebirds would see them win back-to-back away league games at Huddersfield for the first time.
- The Terriers have reached the second-tier play-offs for the first time, making them the eighth side to reach the play-offs in all three divisions (Blackpool, Bolton, Bradford, Burnley, Cardiff, Preston, Swansea).
- Cardiff boss Neil Warnock managed 120 games for Huddersfield between 1993 and 1995, leading them to promotion from the third tier via the play-offs in the 1994-95 campaign.
- Rickie Lambert has had a hand in eight goals in his last nine Football League games against the Terriers (five goals, three assists), netting in each of his last two.
- On the day of this game, Huddersfield will have spent 268 days of this Championship season occupying the top six, more than any other side - Cardiff, meanwhile, are one of four sides to have not spent a single day in the top six (along with Preston, Rotherham and Wigan).