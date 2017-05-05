Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Commentary on BBC WM (DAB Birmingham); live text commentary/report on BBC Sport website
Aston Villa are without injured top scorer Jonathan Kodjia (broken ankle) for their final home game as they seek a win that may deny already-promoted Brighton the Championship title.
Australia international Mile Jedinak is doubtful with a groin problem.
Brighton's 11-goal striker Sam Baldock is set to return after missing seven matches with a glute injury.
But Shane Duffy (fractured metatarsal) and fellow defender Connor Goldson remain sidelined.
Villa's 19-goal striker Kodjia must now visit a specialist in Europe this week to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Blackburn.
Despite losing their last two matches, Championship leaders Brighton will clinch the title if they match or better Newcastle's result at home to Barnsley.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:
"We have one last opportunity to win the title and that's absolutely something that we want to do.
"It's not the main ambition of the season, the main ambition of the season we've already achieved, but I don't think you can go into any campaign or any period of the season without wanting these challenges.
"The moment that we had achieved our goal which was achieving promotion, very quickly after that it was about winning the title.
"We've got one last opportunity to win it, and I do think there would be that tinge of disappointment at the end of the game if we're not able to do that."
Match facts
- Villa have never lost at home to Brighton in any competition, in 10 meetings - the most recent a 3-2 victory in the FA Cup in January 2010.
- The Seagulls' last victory over Villa was a 1-0 top-flight win at the Goldstone Ground in December 1980.
- The two sides drew 1-1 when they met at the Amex back in November, Glenn Murray equalising Nathan Baker's first-half opener.
- Since winning his first match against Villa as Newcastle boss in August 2010 - a 6-0 hammering - Brighton boss Chris Hughton has not been on the winning side in any of his last six meetings with Villa, in all competitions.
- Anthony Knockaert has been directly involved in more league goals (23) than any other Championship midfielder in 2016-17 (15 goals, 8 assists).
- Brighton will be up against Villa assistant manager Colin Calderwood for the first time since he left the south coast to move to the Midlands in November.