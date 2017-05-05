Championship
Newcastle12:00Barnsley
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Barnsley

Dwight Gayle
Dwight Gayle has scored 22 goals this season but only once in his last six appearances

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Newcastle United will win the title if they beat Barnsley and Brighton do not better than draw with Aston Villa.

    Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles is out after groin surgery and winger Matt Ritchie is suspended, but striker Dwight Gayle (hamstring) is hopeful of being included.

    Barnsley forward Adam Armstrong is ineligible against his parent club.

    Captain Marc Roberts (ankle) is out, so Adam Jackson will continue in central defence alongside Angus MacDonald.

    Match facts

    • The Magpies haven't lost a match against Barnsley at St. James' Park in all competitions since September 1982, winning eight and drawing three since.
    • The Tykes have conceded at least twice in each of their last six league matches against Newcastle, conceding 20 goals in total at an average of 3.3 per game.
    • This will be Rafael Benitez's second home game as a manager against Barnsley - his only previous match came in February 2008, when Liverpool lost 2-1 to the Tykes at Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round.
    • Barnsley have won nine away league games this season - they have never won 10 in a second-tier league season in their entire history.
    • Indeed, Barnsley have the seventh best away record in the Championship this season, while Newcastle have the 7th best home record.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 7th May 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC