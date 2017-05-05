Newcastle United v Barnsley
BBC coverage
How to follow:
- BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Newcastle United will win the title if they beat Barnsley and Brighton do not better than draw with Aston Villa.
Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles is out after groin surgery and winger Matt Ritchie is suspended, but striker Dwight Gayle (hamstring) is hopeful of being included.
Barnsley forward Adam Armstrong is ineligible against his parent club.
Captain Marc Roberts (ankle) is out, so Adam Jackson will continue in central defence alongside Angus MacDonald.
Match facts
- The Magpies haven't lost a match against Barnsley at St. James' Park in all competitions since September 1982, winning eight and drawing three since.
- The Tykes have conceded at least twice in each of their last six league matches against Newcastle, conceding 20 goals in total at an average of 3.3 per game.
- This will be Rafael Benitez's second home game as a manager against Barnsley - his only previous match came in February 2008, when Liverpool lost 2-1 to the Tykes at Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round.
- Barnsley have won nine away league games this season - they have never won 10 in a second-tier league season in their entire history.
- Indeed, Barnsley have the seventh best away record in the Championship this season, while Newcastle have the 7th best home record.