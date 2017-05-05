Newcastle United v Barnsley

Dwight Gayle has scored 22 goals this season but only once in his last six appearances

BBC coverage

How to follow: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle United will win the title if they beat Barnsley and Brighton do not better than draw with Aston Villa.

Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles is out after groin surgery and winger Matt Ritchie is suspended, but striker Dwight Gayle (hamstring) is hopeful of being included.

Barnsley forward Adam Armstrong is ineligible against his parent club.

Captain Marc Roberts (ankle) is out, so Adam Jackson will continue in central defence alongside Angus MacDonald.

Match facts