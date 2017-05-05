Wigan Athletic v Leeds United

Shaun MacDonald suffered a serious leg injury in a first-half collision with George Evans last week

BBC coverage

How to follow: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Wigan will be without Shaun MacDonald who broke his leg in last week's defeat by Reading, which confirmed the Latics' relegation to League One.

Jake Buxton (toe), Will Grigg, Alex Gilbey, Andy Kellett, Donervon Daniels (all knee), Reece James (ankle) and Jakob Haugaard (shoulder) are also out.

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson is suspended so Liam Cooper is likely to come back in after his six-match ban.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt (Achilles) is out.

Match facts