Wigan Athletic v Leeds United

Wigan will be without Shaun MacDonald who broke his leg in last week's defeat by Reading, which confirmed the Latics' relegation to League One.
Jake Buxton (toe), Will Grigg, Alex Gilbey, Andy Kellett, Donervon Daniels (all knee), Reece James (ankle) and Jakob Haugaard (shoulder) are also out.
Leeds defender Pontus Jansson is suspended so Liam Cooper is likely to come back in after his six-match ban.
Midfielder Liam Bridcutt (Achilles) is out.
Match facts
- Wigan have only conceded four goals in seven league games against Leeds, keeping four clean sheets (W4 D1 L2).
- Leeds won their last league visit to the DW Stadium in March 2015 and are looking to win back-to-back games there in all competitions for the first time.
- Wigan have conceded 23 goals in their last seven matches played on the final day of league seasons (W2 D1 L4), conceding 19 goals in those four defeats.
- Leeds have won eight away league games this season - they haven't won nine in the second tier since the 1963/64 season, when they won 12 on their way to promotion to the top-flight.
- Nick Powell has scored five goals in his last five league games, despite failing to find the net in his last two.
- Chris Wood has scored more match-winning goals than any other Championship player this season (9).