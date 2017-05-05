Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Full match commentary on BBC WM (DAB Black Country); live text commentary/report on BBC Sport website
Wolves will be without suspended winger Ivan Cavaleiro for the final game of the season against Preston.
The winger starts a three-match ban for his red card following an off-the-ball incident in the 3-1 defeat at Derby.
Ben Pearson and Paul Gallagher are available for Preston after suspension.
But manager Simon Grayson is still without Tom Clarke (Achilles), Greg Cunningham (broken leg) and John Welsh (calf), while Calum Woods (knee) goes the entire season without featuring.
North End, in 11th, are winless in five, although a point would be enough to guarantee them a top-half finish.
Paul Lambert's Wolves, in 15th, could drop four places if they lose at home for a 12th time this season and results elsewhere go against them.
Match facts
- Wolves have only failed to score in one of their last 22 home league games against Preston - a 1-0 defeat in December 2000.
- Preston have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last five league visits. They won 2-1 at Molineux in 2015-16.
- Jermaine Beckford has had a hand in five goals in his last four league games against Wolves.
- Wolves have won seven of their last eight final-day league matches at home, winning each of the last three.
- Wolves have lost 11 home league games this season. They have only lost more twice in their entire history (12 in 1984-85 and 13 in 2011-12).
- Preston have lost their last eight away league games in the month of May - and have only won one of their last 21, a 2-0 win at Bristol City in May 2000.