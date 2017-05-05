Championship
Wolves12:00Preston
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

Paul Gallagher is available again after his one-game ban, following his handball against Newcastle United
BBC coverage

How to follow:
Full match commentary on BBC WM (DAB Black Country); live text commentary/report on BBC Sport website

    Wolves will be without suspended winger Ivan Cavaleiro for the final game of the season against Preston.

    The winger starts a three-match ban for his red card following an off-the-ball incident in the 3-1 defeat at Derby.

    Ben Pearson and Paul Gallagher are available for Preston after suspension.

    But manager Simon Grayson is still without Tom Clarke (Achilles), Greg Cunningham (broken leg) and John Welsh (calf), while Calum Woods (knee) goes the entire season without featuring.

    North End, in 11th, are winless in five, although a point would be enough to guarantee them a top-half finish.

    Paul Lambert's Wolves, in 15th, could drop four places if they lose at home for a 12th time this season and results elsewhere go against them.

    Match facts

    • Wolves have only failed to score in one of their last 22 home league games against Preston - a 1-0 defeat in December 2000.
    • Preston have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last five league visits. They won 2-1 at Molineux in 2015-16.
    • Jermaine Beckford has had a hand in five goals in his last four league games against Wolves.
    • Wolves have won seven of their last eight final-day league matches at home, winning each of the last three.
    • Wolves have lost 11 home league games this season. They have only lost more twice in their entire history (12 in 1984-85 and 13 in 2011-12).
    • Preston have lost their last eight away league games in the month of May - and have only won one of their last 21, a 2-0 win at Bristol City in May 2000.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
    View full Championship table

