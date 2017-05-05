Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

Paul Gallagher is available again after his one-game ban, following his handball against Newcastle United

BBC coverage

Wolves will be without suspended winger Ivan Cavaleiro for the final game of the season against Preston.

The winger starts a three-match ban for his red card following an off-the-ball incident in the 3-1 defeat at Derby.

Ben Pearson and Paul Gallagher are available for Preston after suspension.

But manager Simon Grayson is still without Tom Clarke (Achilles), Greg Cunningham (broken leg) and John Welsh (calf), while Calum Woods (knee) goes the entire season without featuring.

North End, in 11th, are winless in five, although a point would be enough to guarantee them a top-half finish.

Paul Lambert's Wolves, in 15th, could drop four places if they lose at home for a 12th time this season and results elsewhere go against them.

Match facts