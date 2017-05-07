First Half begins.
Forest Green Rovers v Dagenham & Redbridge
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 23Russell
- 5Ellis
- 6Bennett
- 20Cooper
- 3Monthe
- 16Pinnock
- 15Noble
- 4Traoré
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 9Doidge
- 14Woolery
Substitutes
- 2Tilt
- 8Wedgbury
- 17Wishart
- 18Mullings
- 30Lefebvre
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2Williams
- 25Whitely
- 17Boucaud
- 3Widdowson
- 5Robson
- 27Donnellan
- 4Doe
- 11Okenabirhie
- 14Benson
- 15Maguire-Drew
Substitutes
- 1Justham
- 7Howell
- 10Guttridge
- 12Hawkins
- 32Staunton
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.