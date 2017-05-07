National League - 2nd Leg
Forest Green0Dag & Red0

Forest Green Rovers v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 5Ellis
  • 6Bennett
  • 20Cooper
  • 3Monthe
  • 16Pinnock
  • 15Noble
  • 4Traoré
  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 9Doidge
  • 14Woolery

Substitutes

  • 2Tilt
  • 8Wedgbury
  • 17Wishart
  • 18Mullings
  • 30Lefebvre

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 2Williams
  • 25Whitely
  • 17Boucaud
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5Robson
  • 27Donnellan
  • 4Doe
  • 11Okenabirhie
  • 14Benson
  • 15Maguire-Drew

Substitutes

  • 1Justham
  • 7Howell
  • 10Guttridge
  • 12Hawkins
  • 32Staunton
Referee:
Martin Coy

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City46309783404399
2Tranmere46298979394095
3Forest Green4625111088563286
4Dag & Red462661479532684
5Aldershot4623131066372982
6Dover462471585632279
7Barrow4620151172531975
8Gateshead4619131472512170
9Macclesfield46208186457768
10Bromley46188205966-762
11Boreham Wood461513184948158
12Sutton United461513186163-258
13Wrexham461513184761-1458
14Maidstone United461610205975-1658
15Eastleigh461415175663-757
16Solihull Moors461510216275-1355
17Torquay461411215461-753
18Woking461411216680-1453
19Chester461410226371-852
20Guiseley461312215067-1751
21York461117185570-1550
22Braintree46139245176-2548
23Southport46109275297-4539
24North Ferriby United46123313282-5039
