Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal
Lionel Messi scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season as Barcelona beat Villarreal to temporarily move three points clear at the top of La Liga.
Real Madrid later restored parity with a 4-0 win over Tony Adams' Granada.
Barca went ahead when Neymar finished off a fine team move by scoring from close range after Messi's pass.
Villarreal levelled through Cedric Bakambu, but goals for Messi either side of Luis Suarez's strike from a tight angle sealed Barcelona's win.
It was Messi's low 20-yard strike that put Barca back in front, with the Argentine then chipping a penalty after Jaume Costa's handball for his 35th goal in La Liga this season.
Barcelona are top virtue of a better head-to-head record with Real, who have a game in hand.
Barcelona, aiming to win their third La Liga title in a row, have two more league matches left, while current European champions Real have three.
After Neymar's opener, the hosts surprisingly conceded 11 minutes later when Pique tried to play offside just inside his own half and was caught out by Bakambu's pace, with the striker calmly finishing.
The visitors, fifth in the table and aiming for Europa League qualification, should have gone ahead but former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado headed wide when unmarked.
That proved crucial as Messi restored Barcelona's lead four minutes later, just before half-time.
In the second half, the hosts went 3-1 ahead when Messi played in Suarez, who jinked past two players before shooting past Andres Fernandez.
Messi's late penalty - the 108th La Liga goal Barcelona have scored this season - came after Costa was adjudged to have handled in his penalty area.
Race for La Liga - remaining fixtures
|Barcelona (84 points, played 36)
|Real Madrid (84 points, played 35)
|14 May: Las Palmas (a)
|14 May: Sevilla (h)
|21 May: Eibar (h)
|17 May: Celta Vigo (a)
|21 May: Malaga (a)
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20SergiBooked at 16minsSubstituted forMascheranoat 78'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 19DigneSubstituted forAlbaat 75'minutes
- 4RakiticSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 83'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 8IniestaBooked at 64mins
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 7Turan
- 13Cillessen
- 14Mascherano
- 17Alcácer
- 18Alba
- 21André Gomes
Villarreal
- 13Fernández
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 5MusacchioBooked at 77mins
- 12GonzálezBooked at 19mins
- 11CostaBooked at 81mins
- 8dos Santos
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 16Hernández Cascante
- 20SorianoSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 72'minutes
- 17BakambuSubstituted forAdriánat 83'minutes
- 9SoldadoBooked at 72minsSubstituted forSansoneat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Adrián
- 18Sansone
- 19Castillejo Azuaga
- 22Rukavina
- 23Bonera
- 24Santos Borré
- 25Barbosa
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 90,463
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Villarreal 1.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Villarreal).
Attempt saved. Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicola Sansone.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Jaume Costa (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Javier Mascherano.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).
Rodri (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Villarreal. Jonathan dos Santos tries a through ball, but Nicola Sansone is caught offside.
Offside, Villarreal. Samu Castillejo tries a through ball, but Nicola Sansone is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Adrián López replaces Cédric Bakambu.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Villarreal 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Jaume Costa (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Jaume Costa (Villarreal) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Javier Mascherano replaces Sergi Roberto.
Booking
Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal).
Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Lucas Digne.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt blocked. Cédric Bakambu (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Musacchio.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Samu Castillejo replaces Roberto Soriano.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Nicola Sansone replaces Roberto Soldado.
Booking
Roberto Soldado (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Villarreal).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Villarreal 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto following a fast break.
Offside, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros tries a through ball, but Roberto Soriano is caught offside.
Hand ball by Roberto Soldado (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.