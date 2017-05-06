Match ends, Juventus 1, Torino 1.
Juventus 1-1 Torino
Gonzalo Higuain's injury-time equaliser rescued a point for Serie A leaders Juventus against 10-man Torino.
Massimiliano Allegri's side had won all 17 home league games this season but that record looked like ending when Adem Ljajic curled home a free-kick.
The visitors had Afriyie Acquah sent off for a second yellow card in the Turin derby.
But Argentine striker Higuain smashed in a low finish on 91 minutes to preserve their unbeaten home record.
The £75m summer signing had started the game on the bench, but gave on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart little chance with his 32nd goal of the season.
Despite gaining a draw, the result meant Juventus' run of 33 successive home league wins came to an end.
With three games remaining, Juve are eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Napoli and 10 points in front of Roma who have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 25Murara Neto
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 19Bonucci
- 4Benatia
- 22AsamoahBooked at 51mins
- 6Khedira
- 28RincónSubstituted forPjanicat 69'minutes
- 7CuadradoBooked at 76mins
- 21DybalaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 80'minutes
- 27SturaroSubstituted forHiguaínat 56'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 3Chiellini
- 5Pjanic
- 8Marchisio
- 9Higuaín
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Mattiello
- 15Barzagli
- 18Lemina
- 23Dani Alves
- 32Audero
- 38Mandragora
Torino
- 21Hart
- 7Zappacosta
- 13Rossettini
- 24MorettiBooked at 13mins
- 3MolinaroBooked at 42mins
- 6AcquahBooked at 57mins
- 8BaselliSubstituted forObiat 75'minutes
- 14FalqueSubstituted forIturbeat 83'minutes
- 10Ljajic
- 31BoyéSubstituted forBenassiat 63'minutes
- 9Belotti
Substitutes
- 1Padelli
- 4Leandro
- 5da Cruz Junior
- 11López
- 15Benassi
- 16Gustafson
- 18Valdifiori
- 19Iturbe
- 22Obi
- 23Barreca
- 25Lukic
- 90Cucchietti
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Torino 1.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).
Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Torino 1. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Juan Iturbe (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Juan Iturbe (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Juan Iturbe replaces Iago Falque.
Attempt missed. Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.
Hand ball by Adem Ljajic (Torino).
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).
Emiliano Moretti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Paulo Dybala.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iago Falque (Torino).
Attempt saved. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Andrea Belotti.
Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Booking
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Joel Obi replaces Daniele Baselli because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Attempt blocked. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic replaces Tomás Rincón.
Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).
Iago Falque (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Daniele Baselli (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrea Belotti (Torino) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Marco Benassi replaces Lucas Boyé.
Attempt missed. Tomás Rincón (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a headed pass following a corner.