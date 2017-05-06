Italian Serie A
Juventus1Torino1

Juventus 1-1 Torino

Gonzalo Higuain
Higuain scored his 32nd goal of the season for Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain's injury-time equaliser rescued a point for Serie A leaders Juventus against 10-man Torino.

Massimiliano Allegri's side had won all 17 home league games this season but that record looked like ending when Adem Ljajic curled home a free-kick.

The visitors had Afriyie Acquah sent off for a second yellow card in the Turin derby.

But Argentine striker Higuain smashed in a low finish on 91 minutes to preserve their unbeaten home record.

The £75m summer signing had started the game on the bench, but gave on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart little chance with his 32nd goal of the season.

Despite gaining a draw, the result meant Juventus' run of 33 successive home league wins came to an end.

With three games remaining, Juve are eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Napoli and 10 points in front of Roma who have a game in hand.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 25Murara Neto
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4Benatia
  • 22AsamoahBooked at 51mins
  • 6Khedira
  • 28RincónSubstituted forPjanicat 69'minutes
  • 7CuadradoBooked at 76mins
  • 21DybalaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 80'minutes
  • 27SturaroSubstituted forHiguaínat 56'minutes
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Pjanic
  • 8Marchisio
  • 9Higuaín
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Mattiello
  • 15Barzagli
  • 18Lemina
  • 23Dani Alves
  • 32Audero
  • 38Mandragora

Torino

  • 21Hart
  • 7Zappacosta
  • 13Rossettini
  • 24MorettiBooked at 13mins
  • 3MolinaroBooked at 42mins
  • 6AcquahBooked at 57mins
  • 8BaselliSubstituted forObiat 75'minutes
  • 14FalqueSubstituted forIturbeat 83'minutes
  • 10Ljajic
  • 31BoyéSubstituted forBenassiat 63'minutes
  • 9Belotti

Substitutes

  • 1Padelli
  • 4Leandro
  • 5da Cruz Junior
  • 11López
  • 15Benassi
  • 16Gustafson
  • 18Valdifiori
  • 19Iturbe
  • 22Obi
  • 23Barreca
  • 25Lukic
  • 90Cucchietti
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 1, Torino 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Torino 1.

Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).

Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 1, Torino 1. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Juan Iturbe (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Juan Iturbe (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Juan Iturbe replaces Iago Falque.

Attempt missed. Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.

Hand ball by Adem Ljajic (Torino).

Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).

Emiliano Moretti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Paulo Dybala.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iago Falque (Torino).

Attempt saved. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Andrea Belotti.

Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Booking

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Joel Obi replaces Daniele Baselli because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Attempt blocked. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic replaces Tomás Rincón.

Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).

Iago Falque (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Daniele Baselli (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andrea Belotti (Torino) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Marco Benassi replaces Lucas Boyé.

Attempt missed. Tomás Rincón (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a headed pass following a corner.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th May 2017

View all Italian Serie A results

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus35274471234885
2Napoli35238481364577
3Roma34243775314475
4Lazio34207763392467
5Atalanta34197858391964
6Milan34178951381359
7Inter Milan341751263432056
8Fiorentina34151095547855
9Torino35121496556950
10Sampdoria341210124242046
11Udinese34127154348-543
12Chievo34125173853-1541
13Cagliari35125184867-1941
14Sassuolo34116174553-839
15Bologna34108163549-1438
16Genoa3479183359-2630
17Empoli3478192354-3129
18Crotone3467212954-2525
19Palermo3447232973-4419
20Pescara3428243275-4314
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories