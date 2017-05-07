AC Milan 1-4 Roma

From the section

Dzeko joined Roma from Manchester City for £14m in August 2015

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko scored his 26th and 27th Serie A goals of the season as Roma beat AC Milan to move back into second spot.

Dzeko's first-time shot put Roma ahead before doubling the lead with a header.

Milan pulled one back through Mario Pasalic's header but Stephan El Shaarawy restored Roma's two-goal cushion against his former club.

Daniele De Rossi added the fourth from the penalty spot after Gabriel Paletta was sent off for fouling Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool defender Paletta's dismissal was his fourth in Serie A this season.

The Rossoneri, seven-time champions of Europe, stay sixth in the table and are without a win in four league games.

Leaders Juventus can seal a sixth successive Serie A title by winning away to Roma on Sunday, 14 May (19:45 BST).