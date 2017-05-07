Excelsior 3-0 Feyenoord

Dutch Eredivisie
Trouble broke out after Feyenoord's defeat to Rotterdam neighbours Excelsior
Thousands of Feyenoord fans had gathered in Rotterdam city centre hoping to celebrate their club's first Dutch league title in 18 years

Riot police used water cannon to disperse Feyenoord fans after their team lost to Rotterdam rivals Excelsior to take the Dutch league title race to the final day of the season.

Leaders Feyenoord started four points ahead of nearest challengers Ajax.

But Feyenoord lost 3-0, while Ajax crushed Go Ahead Eagles 4-0.

Thousands of Feyenoord fans had gathered in the city centre hoping to celebrate their club's first Dutch league title since 1999.

Ajax are one point behind Feyenoord going into the final day next Sunday.

Feyenoord fans used flares to welcome the team coach to the game at Rotterdam rivals Excelsior
Feyenoord fans used flares to welcome the team coach to the game at Rotterdam rivals Excelsior

Feyenoord will win their 14th Dutch league crown if they beat mid-table Heracles at home.

But Ajax can finish top if they win away to Willem II and the leaders slip up.

Riot police used water cannon to disperse Feyenoord fans after the Rotterdam derby
Riot police used water cannon to disperse Feyenoord fans after the Rotterdam derby

Line-ups

Excelsior

  • 25Hahn
  • 2Karami
  • 15Mattheij
  • 30de WijsBooked at 44minsSubstituted forDrostat 51'minutes
  • 23Massop
  • 12Fortes
  • 17Ribeiro
  • 8KoolwijkSubstituted forBruinsat 69'minutes
  • 11ElbersSubstituted forHadouirat 89'minutes
  • 29van Duinen
  • 7Hasselbaink

Substitutes

  • 4Drost
  • 5Kuipers
  • 6Hadouir
  • 9Ondaan
  • 10Bruins
  • 13Damen
  • 16Havekotte
  • 18Vermeulen
  • 20Brito

Feyenoord

  • 25Jones
  • 2KarsdorpSubstituted forNieuwkoopat 82'minutes
  • 33Botteghin
  • 6van der Heijden
  • 4KongoloBooked at 90mins
  • 8El Ahmadi
  • 28Toornstra
  • 10VilhenaBooked at 78mins
  • 19BerghuisSubstituted forKuytat 64'minutes
  • 9Jørgensen
  • 11Elia

Substitutes

  • 1Vermeer
  • 5Vejinovic
  • 7Kuyt
  • 14Basacikoglu
  • 15Woudenberg
  • 18Nelom
  • 20Tapia
  • 22Bijlow
  • 26Nieuwkoop
  • 27Gustafson
  • 29Kramer
  • 31Dammers
Referee:
Kevin Blom
Attendance:
4,500

Match Stats

Home TeamExcelsiorAway TeamFeyenoord
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Excelsior 3, Feyenoord 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Excelsior 3, Feyenoord 0.

Booking

Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fredy Ribeiro (Excelsior) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord).

Jeffry Fortes (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dirk Kuyt (Feyenoord).

Offside, Feyenoord. Tonny Vilhena tries a through ball, but Dirk Kuyt is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Excelsior. Anouar Hadouir replaces Stanley Elbers because of an injury.

Foul by Nigel Hasselbaink (Excelsior).

Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bart Nieuwkoop.

Attempt blocked. Dirk Kuyt (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Botteghin.

Warner Hahn (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord).

Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Warner Hahn.

Attempt saved. Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jeffry Fortes (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dirk Kuyt (Feyenoord).

Substitution

Substitution, Feyenoord. Bart Nieuwkoop replaces Rick Karsdorp.

Corner, Excelsior. Conceded by Jan-Arie van der Heijden.

Corner, Excelsior. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.

Attempt saved. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luigi Bruins (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord).

Hand ball by Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord).

Jeffry Fortes (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eljero Elia (Feyenoord).

Stanley Elbers (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord).

Attempt blocked. Eljero Elia (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim El Ahmadi.

Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Milan Massop.

Substitution

Substitution, Excelsior. Luigi Bruins replaces Ryan Koolwijk.

Attempt saved. Fredy Ribeiro (Excelsior) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mike van Duinen.

Corner, Excelsior. Conceded by Eric Botteghin.

Goal!

Goal! Excelsior 3, Feyenoord 0. Ryan Koolwijk (Excelsior) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Mike van Duinen (Excelsior) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord).

Substitution

Substitution, Feyenoord. Dirk Kuyt replaces Steven Berghuis.

