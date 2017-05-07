Excelsior 3-0 Feyenoord

From the section

Riot police used water cannon to disperse Feyenoord fans after their team lost to Rotterdam rivals Excelsior to take the Dutch league title race to the final day of the season.

Leaders Feyenoord started four points ahead of nearest challengers Ajax.

But Feyenoord lost 3-0, while Ajax crushed Go Ahead Eagles 4-0.

Thousands of Feyenoord fans had gathered in the city centre hoping to celebrate their club's first Dutch league title since 1999.

Ajax are one point behind Feyenoord going into the final day next Sunday.

Feyenoord fans used flares to welcome the team coach to the game at Rotterdam rivals Excelsior

Feyenoord will win their 14th Dutch league crown if they beat mid-table Heracles at home.

But Ajax can finish top if they win away to Willem II and the leaders slip up.

