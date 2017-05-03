League One - 1st Leg
Millwall19:45Scunthorpe
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Scunthorpe United

Steve Morrison
Millwall striker Steve Morison has scored 16 goals in 47 games this season

    Millwall striker Lee Gregory is one of a number of players who will be assessed ahead of the League One play-off semi-final first leg after the squad was affected by illness.

    Lions boss Neil Harris otherwise has no new injuries or suspensions.

    Scunthorpe United defender Scott Wiseman is doubtful after missing the win over Coventry City on Sunday.

    Forward Kevin van Veen scored on his first start since 14 March on Sunday and could keep his place.

    Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

    "We're in [the play-offs], we're in there on merit, we've had a really good year so far, it's now about going one stage better than last year.

    "The fans will be hugely important, they always are.

    "A play-off game at the Den, under lights on a Thursday evening, they're going to come in great spirit, in big numbers and make an intimidating atmosphere.

    "My players will feed off that. We have to be one as a team and a fan base."

    Scunthorpe United boss Graham Alexander told BBC Radio Humberside:

    "We haven't gone out to get a draw all season and that won't be the case on Thursday.

    "I think the play-offs are fantastic. It keeps the season alive for everybody and we're delighted to be involved.

    "Millwall is an environment where you get challenged but the biggest challenge is the team.

    "The priority is just to win the tie after 180 minutes. We've shown this season that we can take a punch on the chin, get back up and win the fight. It's about keeping our composure."

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sheff Utd4630106924745100
    2Bolton4625111068363286
    3Scunthorpe4624101280542682
    4Fleetwood4623131064432182
    5Bradford462019762431979
    6Millwall462013136657973
    7Southend4620121470531772
    8Oxford Utd462091765521369
    9Rochdale461912157162969
    10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
    11Peterborough461711186262062
    12MK Dons461613176058261
    13Charlton461418146053760
    14Walsall461416165158-758
    15Wimbledon461318155255-357
    16Northampton461411216073-1353
    17Oldham461217173144-1353
    18Shrewsbury461312214663-1751
    19Bury461311226173-1250
    20Gillingham461214205979-2050
    21Port Vale461213214570-2549
    22Swindon461111244466-2244
    23Coventry46912253768-3139
    24Chesterfield46910274378-3537
