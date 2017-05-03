Bradford City v Fleetwood Town
Bradford City forward Alex Jones is doubtful after he picked up a knock in Sunday's draw with Rochdale.
Boss Stuart McCall rested a number of players, with goalkeeper Colin Doyle and skipper Romain Vincelot among those who will return to the side.
Fleetwood's Cian Bolger is expected to shake off a knee injury that forced him off in their 0-0 draw with Port Vale.
Jimmy Ryan has recovered from a long-term foot injury and Devante Cole (groin) could also feature.
Bradford City boss Stuart McCall told BBC Radio Leeds:
"The two teams have the joint second best defensive record in the league so I'm expecting two tight games.
"I don't think being home or away first is a particular advantage.
"We set the challenge to the players before the season to get to this stage and they have worked tremendously hard to put themselves in this position.
"If we walk off the pitch having drawn then I don't think I'll be hugely disappointed because the teams are very equal."
Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"I wanted the second game at home and I'm glad we're not going down to London.
"We need to show as a group we have matured and as individuals we are ready,
"I think there will be great lessons and a great experience for our young squad."
Match facts
- Both games between Bradford and Fleetwood this season ended in a 2-1 win for the home side.
- Fleetwood finished fourth in League One this season. The team that has finished fourth has gone on to play in the play-off final in each of the last six League One seasons.
- Bradford have now finished fifth in consecutive League One seasons, losing at the semi-final stage of last season's play-offs against Millwall.
- Fleetwood have kept the most clean sheets in League One this season (20).
- Both City and the Cod Army conceded 43 goals in League One last season. Only Bolton conceded fewer (36).
- Fleetwood have never lost a Football League play-off match (W2 D1) after earning promotion to League One in 2014, beating Burton Albion 1-0 in the final at Wembley.
- Fleetwood are yet to concede a goal in the Football League play-offs.
- Bradford's only defeat in their last 31 home matches in league competition (inc. play-offs) was to Millwall in the first leg of the League One play-offs last season (W18 D12).