Chelsea v Middlesbrough

Chelsea are closing in on their second league title in three seasons

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea pair David Luiz and N'Golo Kante are injury doubts for Monday's game against Middlesbrough.

Luiz fell awkwardly towards the end of last week's 3-0 victory over Everton, while Kante has a thigh problem.

Middlesbrough pair Grant Leadbitter and Adlene Guedioura have returned to training after respective hamstring and groin injuries and could be involved.

Gaston Ramirez is likely to miss out with a pelvic problem, while Victor Valdes and Daniel Ayala remain doubts.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "I was at Goodison last weekend to see Chelsea take a significant step towards the title before West Ham helped them even closer on Friday night. They now have a chance to wrap it up before Spurs kick a ball again.

Antonio Conte's team have produced when it's mattered and even when they have suffered a set back, their response has been that of champions.

Their home form has been a wonderful foundation for them to be top since November 5th and they will be confident of moving within one win of lifting the trophy with victory over Middlesbrough.

The league's lowest goal scorers have only a flicker of light at the end of the survival tunnel and know for them too it's all about the victory. Tottenham, you feel, won't be holding their breath."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "I can see the right concentration, the right focus, about my players.

"Don't forget we started this season with a lot of problems and now we have a fantastic possibility to reach a great target and win the Premier League, and also to play the FA Cup final.

"These two big targets for us are very, very important, the most important things for us."

Middlesbrough head coach Steve Agnew on the possibility of being relegated on Monday: "We'll have one eye on the Hull result, but there's nothing we can do to affect that.

"Of course, if it goes our way then we'll look forward to Monday.

"I would say that we've not had much luck this season. If that comes our way over the next few days, then it's something we'll take."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The title is in sight now for Chelsea and they are playing the second-worst team in the league, so there is only going to be one outcome here.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won seven successive meetings without conceding a goal, including the last six Premier League encounters.

Middlesbrough have gone 18 league matches without a victory at Stamford Bridge since a 2-1 top-flight triumph in March 1975 (D6, L12). Boro have only scored five times in those games, and none in the last seven visits.

Chelsea

Chelsea are vying for a 13th Premier League home win in 14 attempts.

Antonio Conte's side have taken 81 points from 34 matches, equalling the final tally by champions Leicester City last season.

The Blues could keep consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since January.

They are the division's highest scorers with 72 goals prior to the weekend fixtures.

Diego Costa needs one goal to equal his best return of 20 in a Premier League season, set in 2014-15.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have 28 points with three games remaining. The fewest points won by a team to avoid relegation from the Premier League is 34, set by West Brom in 2004-05.

They could be relegated from the Premier League for a record-equalling fourth time.

Boro's only league win in 18 games since Christmas came at home to relegated Sunderland last month.

They have not won an away match in 16 attempts since the second weekend of the season, losing five of the last six.

Steve Agnew's side are the division's joint-lowest scorers ahead of the week with 26 goals, the same as Sunderland.

Middlesbrough have mustered a league-low 93 attempts on target this season in the Premier League. Chelsea have managed more than this in their home games alone (97).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 18% Probability of home win: 76% Probability of away win: 6%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.