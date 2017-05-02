Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Man Utd striker will play again after 'successful' knee surgery

Ibrahimovic was injured in the final minute of normal time during last month's Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Anderlecht.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels "fixed and stronger" following a successful knee operation in the United States.

Ibrahimovic, 35, suffered cruciate knee-ligament damage in a Europa League win over Anderlecht on 20 April.

The former Sweden forward thanked fans for their support after the surgery.

His agent Mino Raiola said United's top scorer would make a "full recovery", adding that the injury was not career-threatening.

Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals this season, will now begin rehabilitation in Pittsburgh.

He joined the Premier League side on a one-year deal from French champions Paris St-Germain last summer, but has yet to agree a contract extension at Old Trafford.