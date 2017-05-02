Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Man Utd striker will play again after 'successful' knee surgery

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ibrahimovic was injured in the final minute of normal time during last month's Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Anderlecht.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels "fixed and stronger" following a successful knee operation in the United States.

Ibrahimovic, 35, suffered cruciate knee-ligament damage in a Europa League win over Anderlecht on 20 April.

The former Sweden forward thanked fans for their support after the surgery.

His agent Mino Raiola said United's top scorer would make a "full recovery", adding that the injury was not career-threatening.

Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals this season, will now begin rehabilitation in Pittsburgh.

He joined the Premier League side on a one-year deal from French champions Paris St-Germain last summer, but has yet to agree a contract extension at Old Trafford.

