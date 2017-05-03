Match ends, Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Ladies 1.
Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Manchester City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 2Bronze
- 5BeattieSubstituted forCampbellat 67'minutes
- 6Houghton
- 24Walsh
- 4Middag
- 10Lloyd
- 23McManus
- 7AsllaniSubstituted forScottat 67'minutes
- 12StanwaySubstituted forRossat 59'minutes
- 11Christiansen
Substitutes
- 8Scott
- 9Duggan
- 14Lawley
- 16Ross
- 17Parris
- 20Campbell
- 21Hourihan
Birmingham City Ladies
- 30Berger
- 3Sargeant
- 4Carter
- 6Harrop
- 25Mannion
- 23HainesSubstituted forWellingsat 67'minutes
- 11HegerbergSubstituted forEwersat 82'minutes
- 12Stringer
- 19WestwoodSubstituted forWilliamsat 79'minutes
- 9White
- 27Brazil
Substitutes
- 1Baggaley
- 2Williams
- 7Ayisi
- 13Ewers
- 15Wellings
- 16Peplow
- 24Johnson
- Referee:
- Joseph Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Ladies 1.
Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jessica Carter.
Attempt blocked. Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Marisa Ewers replaces Andrine Hegerberg.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Aoife Mannion.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Paige Williams replaces Emily Westwood.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Keira Walsh.
Megan Campbell (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies).
Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Charlie Wellings replaces Coral-Jade Haines.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Megan Campbell replaces Jennifer Beattie.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jill Scott replaces Kosovare Asllani.
Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tessel Middag (Manchester City Women).
Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies).
Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jane Ross replaces Georgia Stanway.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Birmingham City Ladies 1. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Keira Walsh.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Keira Walsh.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Jennifer Beattie.
Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City Women 0, Birmingham City Ladies 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, Birmingham City Ladies 1.
Attempt blocked. Coral-Jade Haines (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Attempt missed. Ellie Brazil (Birmingham City Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Isobel Christiansen.
Attempt blocked. Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.