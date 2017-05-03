Match ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 3.
Yeovil Town Ladies v Bristol City Women
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 13Walsh
- 2Haigh
- 26Short
- 5Cousins
- 10Jones
- 4CursonSubstituted forJonesat 87'minutes
- 7Wiltshire
- 9Heatherson
- 23Bleazard
- 21QuinnSubstituted forPuseyat 58'minutes
- 11Lawrence
Substitutes
- 3Burridge
- 6Williams
- 8Jones
- 15Snook
- 16Jackson
- 20Clark
- 28Pusey
Bristol City Women
- 1Leach
- 3Alexander
- 7Arthur
- 8Ladd
- 10Fergusson
- 11Esmlie
- 14Brett
- 28WoodhamSubstituted forWilsonat 71'minutes
- 18Brown
- 21Turner
- 23Evans
Substitutes
- 2Dykes
- 4Matthews
- 13Watson
- 17Agg
- 19Wilson
- 25Jones
- Referee:
- Marc Whaley
- Attendance:
- 312
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 3.
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Caitlin Leach.
Attempt saved. Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Own Goal by Nicola Cousins, Yeovil Town Ladies. Yeovil Town Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Jessie Jones replaces Ellen Curson.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Natalie Haigh.
Attempt missed. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 2. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Claire Esmlie.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Ellie Wilson replaces Lily Woodham.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 1. Sarah Wiltshire (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Helen Bleazard.
Attempt missed. Jodie Brett (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Megan Alexander (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Ella Pusey replaces Lucy Quinn.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Attempt saved. Lily Woodham (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Lily Woodham (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Giorgia Evans (Bristol City WFC).
Natalie Haigh (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Claire Esmlie (Bristol City WFC) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Second Half
Second Half begins Yeovil Town Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 1.
Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Natalie Haigh.
Giorgia Evans (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Claire Esmlie (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellen Curson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Ann-Marie Heatherson.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 1. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Quinn with a cross.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Hannah Short.
Attempt missed. Lily Woodham (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Lily Woodham (Bristol City WFC).
Hannah Short (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Attempt missed. Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 1. Claire Esmlie (Bristol City WFC) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Bristol City WFC. Claire Esmlie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.